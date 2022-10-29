We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. On October 17, 2020, Blake Shelton officially popped the question to Gwen Stefani after meeting in 2014 as co-judges on NBC's The Voice. Less than a year later, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at the groom’s Oklahoma ranch. However, ever since 2020, our eyes have been focused on Stefani's gorgeous engagement ring: a platinum, square radiant cut diamond that is reported to be about six to eight carats. The real jaw-dropper, though, is the calculated price tag—an estimated value of $500,000!

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO