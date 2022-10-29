ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Popculture

Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 23 Seasons

Blake Shelton's 23-season run on The Voice is coming to an end. Shelton confirmed he is leaving the NBC reality competition via an Instagram message posted on Tuesday afternoon. His exit is timed to be after Season 23 — a.k.a. after next season. The show is currently in the midst of Season 22.
brides.com

Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton: Get the Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. On October 17, 2020, Blake Shelton officially popped the question to Gwen Stefani after meeting in 2014 as co-judges on NBC's The Voice. Less than a year later, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at the groom’s Oklahoma ranch. However, ever since 2020, our eyes have been focused on Stefani's gorgeous engagement ring: a platinum, square radiant cut diamond that is reported to be about six to eight carats. The real jaw-dropper, though, is the calculated price tag—an estimated value of $500,000!
OKLAHOMA STATE
OK! Magazine

Stylish Singers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On PDA At The Matrix Awards

Romantic in roses! Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved that they can truly be "Happy Anywhere," — including the Big Apple — earlier this week, packing on the PDA while enjoying a star-studded date night in New York City. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCEOn Wednesday, October 26, the famous couple enjoyed a romantic night out, walking hand-in-hand as they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Matrix Awards in the city's Manhattan borough. Keep scrolling to see more images from Stefani and Shelton's high-profile rendezvous. While attending...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Jack White Makes Last-Minute Tribute to Loretta Lynn at Celebration of Life

Jack White gave a heartbreaking performance during Loretta Lynn's celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Sunday night. White was a last-minute addition to the line-up before the show kicked off. White played an instrumental role in Lynn's comeback during the last two decades of her life, and produced her smash hit 2004 album, Van Lynn Rose.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Posts Heartfelt Message to Wife Morgane on 15-Year Anniversary

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are that super-talented country music couple who grow happier with each other by the day. The two celebrated their 15th anniversary, Thursday. And Chris Stapleton honored Morgane by posting a gallery of photos showing the two of them looking blissfully happy doing the most normal things. The last one in the gallery is of Morgane. She’s holding a bullhorn and wearing a sweatshirt that says “Outlaw.”
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Blasts ‘Death Hoax’

Melissa Gilbert would like her fans to know that she’s alive and well—despite a strange internet rumor that’s saying otherwise. Today, Gilbert’s fans woke up to the news that the Little House on the Prairie star died on Oct. 26. Gilbert also woke up to the headlines, which she admits was an odd experience. So she’s asking people to stop spreading lies.
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
MURFREESBORO, TN
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Vanessa Lachey Turns Her Kids Into 'NCIS' Agents for Halloween

Vanessa Lachey took her children to work for Halloween. The NCIS: Hawai'i star and her husband, Nick Lachey, dressed as orange jumpsuit-wearing criminals for their three kids to take in at the NCIS Pearl Harbor office this weekend. The Lacheys are parents to Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

