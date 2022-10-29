Read full article on original website
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Popculture
Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 23 Seasons
Blake Shelton's 23-season run on The Voice is coming to an end. Shelton confirmed he is leaving the NBC reality competition via an Instagram message posted on Tuesday afternoon. His exit is timed to be after Season 23 — a.k.a. after next season. The show is currently in the midst of Season 22.
brides.com
Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton: Get the Look
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. On October 17, 2020, Blake Shelton officially popped the question to Gwen Stefani after meeting in 2014 as co-judges on NBC's The Voice. Less than a year later, the couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at the groom’s Oklahoma ranch. However, ever since 2020, our eyes have been focused on Stefani's gorgeous engagement ring: a platinum, square radiant cut diamond that is reported to be about six to eight carats. The real jaw-dropper, though, is the calculated price tag—an estimated value of $500,000!
Stylish Singers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On PDA At The Matrix Awards
Romantic in roses! Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved that they can truly be "Happy Anywhere," — including the Big Apple — earlier this week, packing on the PDA while enjoying a star-studded date night in New York City. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCEOn Wednesday, October 26, the famous couple enjoyed a romantic night out, walking hand-in-hand as they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Matrix Awards in the city's Manhattan borough. Keep scrolling to see more images from Stefani and Shelton's high-profile rendezvous. While attending...
Maren Morris’ Son Loves Being On the Tour Bus ‘A Little Too Much’
Maren Morris said tour life with her young son has been fun, but the toddler has started to love the tour bus 'a little too much.'
Popculture
Jack White Makes Last-Minute Tribute to Loretta Lynn at Celebration of Life
Jack White gave a heartbreaking performance during Loretta Lynn's celebration of life at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Sunday night. White was a last-minute addition to the line-up before the show kicked off. White played an instrumental role in Lynn's comeback during the last two decades of her life, and produced her smash hit 2004 album, Van Lynn Rose.
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
Chris Stapleton Posts Heartfelt Message to Wife Morgane on 15-Year Anniversary
Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are that super-talented country music couple who grow happier with each other by the day. The two celebrated their 15th anniversary, Thursday. And Chris Stapleton honored Morgane by posting a gallery of photos showing the two of them looking blissfully happy doing the most normal things. The last one in the gallery is of Morgane. She’s holding a bullhorn and wearing a sweatshirt that says “Outlaw.”
Photos: Stars honor Loretta Lynn at CMT's 'Coal Miner's Daughter' tribute
Photos: Stars honor Loretta Lynn at CMT's 'Coal Miner's Daughter' tribute Keith Urban performs onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at The Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Blasts ‘Death Hoax’
Melissa Gilbert would like her fans to know that she’s alive and well—despite a strange internet rumor that’s saying otherwise. Today, Gilbert’s fans woke up to the news that the Little House on the Prairie star died on Oct. 26. Gilbert also woke up to the headlines, which she admits was an odd experience. So she’s asking people to stop spreading lies.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos
Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Popculture
Vanessa Lachey Turns Her Kids Into 'NCIS' Agents for Halloween
Vanessa Lachey took her children to work for Halloween. The NCIS: Hawai'i star and her husband, Nick Lachey, dressed as orange jumpsuit-wearing criminals for their three kids to take in at the NCIS Pearl Harbor office this weekend. The Lacheys are parents to Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.
