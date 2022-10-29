Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7