A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO