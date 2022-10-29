ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County

A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
