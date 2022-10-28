Read full article on original website
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
Louisville football in the national stats: Cards top nation in sacks
What a performance for Louisville on Saturday. The 48-21 win over Wake Forest marked UofL's first over a top 10 team since the Cardinals throttled Florida State 63-20 in 2016. The blowout victory over the Demon Deacons saw a defensive performance rarely seen and it had an impact in the national statistical rankings.
Letterman Analysis: Controlling the Line, Motivation, Expectations
Following North Carolina's big 42-24 win over Pittsburgh, former Tar Heel Heel lettermen Mike Ingersoll, EJ Wilson and Jeff Schoettmer shared their thoughts on the win. Drake Maye once again led the Carolina offense to a starring role in the win, but the Tar Heel defense also stepped up in a big way to turn the tide after halftime. Carolina now sits at 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the ACC and in complete control of the ACC's Coastal division.
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8
South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
Boise State QB Turns Blue Turf Green For A Night After Explosive Performance
Two words, total domination. This was the type of game that fans witness on a crisp evening on Halloween weekend. Showing off the spooky-themed all orange uniforms the Broncos had there way with the Rams, converting in every fashion of the game and totaling over 500 yards of offense and putting on an a stout defensive performance as well.
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators review victory over Georgia Tech, look ahead to game at Miami
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, will speak with the media on Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. The group of coaches will review FSU's 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech and look...
‘Home run hire.’ Royals fans share thoughts on new KC manager Matt Quatraro
By and large, Royals fans approved of the hire of Matt Quatraro.
Diving into the series history of LSU-Alabama football
As far as in-conference rivalries go for LSU, its battle with Alabama year in and year out is one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. These two programs have great pride and are constantly going head-to-head on the recruiting trail and have produced some truly memorable storyline and performances over the years. But this is also a rivalry that is lopsided and not in LSU’s favor, particularly in recent memory.
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
NFL 'Noles Week 8 Sunday Results: Cook scores a TD, Ramsey forces a fumble, Walker sack, and more
Week 8 of the NFL season is nearly in the books with Sunday's action concluded. It is done for former Florida State standouts though, as none are on the rosters for Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m., ESPN). That was also the case for...
Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Bills
This is the kind of night it was for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers made one of his better plays of the night and found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. It was called back for offensive interference on the tight end.
Stutsman seals the deal with INT: 'It was just kind of going back to that technique...What an awesome moment'
AMES, Iowa — With just less than six minutes to play, linebacker Danny Stutsman picked off Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers and nearly housed it. As it was, Stutsman returned the interception all the way to the 2-yard line, which set up running back Eric Gray's 4-yard touchdown to put a 27-13 victory on ice.
Foes to Know: FSU features an explosive offense and a sound defense in 2022
Rivalry week is here for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami (4-4, 2-2) will host in-state rival Florida State (5-3, 3-3) at Hard Rock Stadium this week. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7:30 p.m. and it will be televised on ABC. The Seminoles are coming off a 41-16 win over...
Column: A strong depiction of who FSU is right now and the steps that lay ahead
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State won by 25 points. They eclipsed 600 yards of offense, with nearly 400 through the air and almost 250 on the ground. They racked up first downs, with 32 of them on the day. They converted 60% of third downs and 50% of the time on fourth down. They limited their opponent to just 264 total yards, including a pathetic 24 yards in the opening 30 minutes. Georgia Tech managed half as many first downs as the Seminoles and were just 2-of-13 (15.4%) on third downs. The Seminoles bothered the Jackets, racking up double-digit tackles for loss and four sacks. Meanwhile, FSU allowed just three tackles for loss and one sack on the day.
Five-Star '24 QB Julian Sayin locks in commitment date
Carlsbad (Calif.) signal caller Julian Sayin will announce his college choice later this week. Sayin has had a final three, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, for some time now and we though his decision might come anytime. That time will be this Wednesday. “I’m going to announce on ESPN this Wednesday...
PODCAST: Recapping ECU's thrilling win at BYU
East Carolina ran its winning streak to three games with a dramatic win at BYU, taking the victory on Andrew Conrad's 33-yard walk-off field goal as time expired, 27-24. The Pirates improved to 6-3 with the victory and now have a much-needed bye week to get ready for another Friday night game next week at Cincinnati. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host Jason Tindal look back at the thrilling victory in Provo and ahead to what's next for the team.
