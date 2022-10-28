TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State won by 25 points. They eclipsed 600 yards of offense, with nearly 400 through the air and almost 250 on the ground. They racked up first downs, with 32 of them on the day. They converted 60% of third downs and 50% of the time on fourth down. They limited their opponent to just 264 total yards, including a pathetic 24 yards in the opening 30 minutes. Georgia Tech managed half as many first downs as the Seminoles and were just 2-of-13 (15.4%) on third downs. The Seminoles bothered the Jackets, racking up double-digit tackles for loss and four sacks. Meanwhile, FSU allowed just three tackles for loss and one sack on the day.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO