Houston, TX

247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

FSU Projected Depth Chart vs. Miami

Florida State released its projected depth chart for this weekend's rivalry game against Miami. Here are some notes on updates, appearances, and more... **OL Jazston Turnetine, who left the first half of FSU's win over Georgia Tech with an undisclosed injury, is listed as the starter. **CB Jarrian Jones, who...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

