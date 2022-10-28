Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Bills
This is the kind of night it was for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers made one of his better plays of the night and found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. It was called back for offensive interference on the tight end.
Tennessee '24 DB has 'amazing time' on Louisville visit
Cleveland, Tenn., Bradley Central High School cornerback Marcus Goree Jr., made the trip to Louisville to watch the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest. Goree was among around 80 or so recruits that watched U of L whip then-No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Goree said he had "an...
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL Week 8
It was a great week 8 for former NC State players around the NFL, as a number of Pack Pros made big plays on the weekend. Nyheim Hines and Jakobi Meyers both found the end zone, while Russell Wilson helped to lead the Broncos to a victory over in London.
Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
Christian Watson (concussion) won't return for Packers in Week 8
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson suffered a concussion early in the first quarter of action, and he will obviously be forced to miss the rest of the night. With Allen Lazard also sidelined, the Packers are down to Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure outside.
Emergency podcast: Kansas lands former five-star OT, Wisconsin transfer Logan Brown
Kansas football picked up a major commitment on Sunday evening, landing the verbal pledge of Wisconsin OT transfer Logan Brown. The former five-star recruit could join KU in January with two seasons of eligibility remaining. So, we break down the addition, what it means for KU and what's next. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
FSU OL target DJ Chester unveils Top 6 and is now set to announce this week
McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester unveiled a Top 6 on Sunday evening. His top six consists of Auburn, Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Ole Miss. Chester also announced that he is now set to announce his commitment on Thursday, November 3rd at...
Dawgman Recruiting Blog - Coaches On The Road, Target Updates
It's the last day of October. Halloween is upon us. The Husky coaching staff was very busy during the bye week and we have quite a bit of info to share with you. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... Coaches On The Road. 2023 Class Overview.
