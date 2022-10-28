ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Related
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
POLITICO

Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny

Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
smartmeetings.com

Florida’s Hidden Gems

The ever-changing Sunshine State is full of surprises for planners. Only a hundred years ago, Florida had a population of less than a million. Today it’s home to over 22,000,000 and is third in the nation in population. Annual visitors now exceed 125 million, partially due to a fast-growing...
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

In Arizona and Nevada, Democrats’ missteps and bad luck could set them back for years

For years, Democrats, and some political experts, believed the increasing diversity of the Sun Belt states might change the country’s political dynamics. The idea was simple: changing demographics meant Democrats were destined to win. Pandemic migration only fueled this belief: The fastest-growing cities in the country between 2020 and 2021 were located in the South and West, opening new battlegrounds for both political parties, but especially for Democrats.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and the really ugly

Is a Republican wave building for Election Day? Possibly, but that wave may already be here, and it may have been coming for weeks. Pollsters may be heading for a beating, perhaps even worse than the Democrats. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the media and the polling community. But the...
GEORGIA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

The Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates

Seoul Halloween crowd crush updates: At least 153 dead in crowd surge, officials say. At least 153 people are dead and 82 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said, as the death toll in the tragedy continues to rise.
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis-Crist Rivalry to Impact the Entire Country

The Florida gubernatorial race is one of the most anticipated political events in the entire country. This year’s election will pit the incumbent governor Republican Ron DeSantis against the state’s former governor, Democrat Charlie Crist. DeSantis is widely expected to win, considering his campaign contributions and current status among Republican voters.
FLORIDA STATE

