Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Former NBA point guard gives his take on Russell Westbrook's move to the bench.
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
Lakers winless no more: 'Needed to prove something to ourselves'
LOS ANGELES -- Coming into Sunday as the NBA's last winless team at 0-5, theLos Angeles Lakersfinally broke through with a 121-110 decisionover the Denver Nuggets, giving first-year coach Darvin Ham the first victory on his résumé. "Tonight, we needed to prove something to ourselves," Ham said afterward....
Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
It appears that the theory of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench will be a certainty.
Sources: Warriors pick up options on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors have picked up the fourth-year option for center James Wiseman and third-year options for forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody ahead of Monday's deadline, sources confirmed to ESPN. Wiseman's option is $12.1 million, while Kuminga's and Moody's are $6 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The...
Steve Kerr says Warriors lacking 'sense of purpose' amid slow start
DETROIT -- The Golden State Warriors suffered their second straight loss and third on the road Sunday night, falling to the Detroit Pistons128-114 to drop to 3-4 on the season. Just one week into the season, the Warriors have been plagued by the same issues through all of their games:...
NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"
One NBA analyst believes this could be Russell Westbrook's last season in the NBA.
Struggling Clippers 'haven't really built our identity yet'
LOS ANGELES -- After the struggling LA Clippers dropped their fourth straight game, veterans like Marcus Morris Sr. sounded off on the team's need to start sacrificing and picking up their intensity and effort. With star Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined for the third straight game, the Clippers were drilled, 112-91,...
Clippers keeping Kawhi Leonard out Sunday, Monday for knee
PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard will miss his third and fourth straight game when the LA Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Clippers, who have lost three straight, ruled Leonard out due to right knee injury management. Leonard was held...
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson questionable for Sunday
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could be inching closer to a return after missing two games because of a nasty fall he took Sunday. Williamson (right posterior hip/lower back bruise) did not play against the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns this week and again will be listed as questionable for the Sunday afternoon tilt with the LA Clippers.
Russell Westbrook Says Nobody's Going To Feel Sorry For Lakers Amid Their Bad Moment
Russell Westbrook also stressed the need to have a healthy unit to get back into contention.
Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Way In First Win Of Season Against Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday night. The winning formula for the Lakers finally produced a favorable result as their Big 3 all came through strong performances while the team as a whole locked in defensively.
LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook in his first game off the bench for the Lakers as he stated that he looked great all game.
