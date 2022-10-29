ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers winless no more: 'Needed to prove something to ourselves'

LOS ANGELES -- Coming into Sunday as the NBA's last winless team at 0-5, theLos Angeles Lakersfinally broke through with a 121-110 decisionover the Denver Nuggets, giving first-year coach Darvin Ham the first victory on his résumé. "Tonight, we needed to prove something to ourselves," Ham said afterward....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Warriors pick up options on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors have picked up the fourth-year option for center James Wiseman and third-year options for forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody ahead of Monday's deadline, sources confirmed to ESPN. Wiseman's option is $12.1 million, while Kuminga's and Moody's are $6 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The...
ABC30 Fresno

Struggling Clippers 'haven't really built our identity yet'

LOS ANGELES -- After the struggling LA Clippers dropped their fourth straight game, veterans like Marcus Morris Sr. sounded off on the team's need to start sacrificing and picking up their intensity and effort. With star Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined for the third straight game, the Clippers were drilled, 112-91,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Clippers keeping Kawhi Leonard out Sunday, Monday for knee

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard will miss his third and fourth straight game when the LA Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Clippers, who have lost three straight, ruled Leonard out due to right knee injury management. Leonard was held...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson questionable for Sunday

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson could be inching closer to a return after missing two games because of a nasty fall he took Sunday. Williamson (right posterior hip/lower back bruise) did not play against the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns this week and again will be listed as questionable for the Sunday afternoon tilt with the LA Clippers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy