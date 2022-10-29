ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ill At The ‘Ville: Outside Shooting Has Been A Real Problem For The Cardinals

Over the past two seasons despite changing circumstances, shifting coaching guidance and churning rosters, the Louisville Cardinals have made virtually an identically lousy percentage of their 3-point tries. Both were among the 18 worst team conversion rates in the ACC this century, rounding off to 30.9 percent accuracy. Last season’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne

There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Watch: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Highlights vs. Wake Forest

Thanks to the Louisville defense forcing eight turnovers, Malik Cunningham only needed to be efficient while running the Cardinals' offense. Cunningham was 15-23 for 164 yards, and he ran the ball nine times for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He is now just one rushing touchdown behind Lamar Jackson for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in ACC history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest

Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset

The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)

Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
