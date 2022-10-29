Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville's Scott Satterfield garners Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honor
The weekly honors have come pouring in for Louisville after its 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest. The team was chosen by the FWAA as the Cheez-It Bowl Team of the Week, while Quincy Riley collected ACC Defensive Back of the Week. Now, the Dodd Trophy has chosen UofL head coach Scott Satterfield as the Coach of the Week.
Payne on Louisville's Loss to Lenoir-Rhyne: 'We Needed This Whooping'
The Cardinals' loss to the Bears snapped a 39-game wining streak in exhibition play.
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
dukebasketballreport.com
Ill At The ‘Ville: Outside Shooting Has Been A Real Problem For The Cardinals
Over the past two seasons despite changing circumstances, shifting coaching guidance and churning rosters, the Louisville Cardinals have made virtually an identically lousy percentage of their 3-point tries. Both were among the 18 worst team conversion rates in the ACC this century, rounding off to 30.9 percent accuracy. Last season’s...
Louisville Credits Preparation for 'Remarkable' Defensive Outing vs. Wake Forest
The Cardinals' players and coaches alike stayed the course throughout their week of practice, culminating in a stifling defensive output against the Demon Deacons.
Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React
The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest. The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons. Fans reacted to the huge...
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne
There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Highlights vs. Wake Forest
Thanks to the Louisville defense forcing eight turnovers, Malik Cunningham only needed to be efficient while running the Cardinals' offense. Cunningham was 15-23 for 164 yards, and he ran the ball nine times for 28 yards and two touchdowns. He is now just one rushing touchdown behind Lamar Jackson for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in ACC history.
What Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Louisville Players Said After 48-21 Win vs. Wake Forest
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, their defensive coordinator, quarterback Malik Cunningham and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah said after their win over the Demon Deacons:
Game Day Live Blog: Lenoir-Rhyne at Louisville | Exhibition 1
The Cardinals kick off exhibition play with a matchup against the Bears.
Louisville Stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne in Exhibition Play
The Cardinals suffer their first loss in exhibition play since 2000.
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest
Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset
The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 57-47 Exhibition Loss vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard/forward Mike James and forward Jae'Lyn Withers said after their exhibition loss to the Bears:
Preview: Louisville hosts Lenior-Rhyne for Sunday exhibition
Louisville will face a different opponent for the first time in the Kenny Payne era on Sunday when it welcomes Lenoir-Rhyne for an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center. Tip is scheduled for 2pm with the ACC Network Extra providing the broadcast stream. UofL head coach Kenny Payne previewed the...
CBS Sports
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Home Team Friday: Owensboro Catholic vs. Elizabethtown
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Elizabethtown – 9 Owensboro Catholic – 43
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
