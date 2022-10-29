Read full article on original website
Free opera – English Orpheus is set in Rishi’s realm
Opera North’s adventurous new production of an ancient tragedy is told through a meeting of the worlds of Indian and western baroque classical music. Streamed on Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision. The bowed strings of the violin and the tar shehnai, the hammered strings of the santoor, the plucked strings of the harpsichord and sitar, and the rhythms of the tabla shape a unique musical encounter. Laurence Cummings, who also conducted Garsington’s Orfeo, is here joined by Jasdeep Singh Degun as co-music director to weave together their respective traditions of Indian classical and western early music. An onstage orchestra of 19 players includes a baroque ensemble of violin, viola, cello, bass, trumpet, percussion, harp, harpsichord, lirone and theorbo, as well as Indian classical instruments including sitar, tabla, santoor, esraj and bansuri. The cast includes performers trained in western and Indian classical traditions, with tenor Nicholas Watts singing Orpheus and British-Tamil Carnatic singer Ashnaa Sasikaran singing Eurydice. Sung in Italian, Urdu, Malayalam, Bengali, Panjabi, Hindi, Tamil.
How Glasgow found an opera hit
There have been critical cheers across the board – 5 stars in the Times, 4 in the Telegraph – for Scottish Opera’s revival of Osvaldo Golijov’s neglected opera Ainadamar. It might well be the UK’s best contemporary opera of the year. But how did it...
Breaking: Operalia ends in shocking indecision
The latest edition of Placido Domingo’s Operalia competition, held in Latvia, has ended in the judges being unable to reach a clear decision, splitting their votes in a manner that benefits no-one. Here are the so-called results:. 1st Prize. Juliana Grigoryan, soprano, Armenia (pictured) Anthony León, tenor, USA.
What made Gustav Mahler really happy
Elbie Lebrecht has been studying recipes for Marillenknödel, Mahler’s favourite dessert. Do try this at home. Here’s how you make them….mmmmm:. Gustav Mahler’s favourite dish was Apricot Dumplings – Marillenknödel in German and meruňkové knedlíky in Czech. Marillen is the Austro-Bavarian term for apricots and sweet ripe Austrian apricots are used in this recipe.
Ukrainian wins Honens with most Russian concerto
The Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko is the 2022 Honens winner. He convinced the judges with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto. Illia, 21, takes home C$100,000 and an Artist Development Program worth half a million dollars. Finalists Rachel Breen (United States / age 26) and Sasha Kasman Laude (United States / age 27) each received Finalist Prizes of $10,000. Additional prizes are awarded to Ádám Balogh for the Best Performance of a Commissioned Work ($2500), and Angie Zhang for the Best Performance of a Beethoven Violin Sonata ($2500) and the Audience Choice Award ($2500).
