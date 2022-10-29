Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Protected by two gorgeous Symbolic Sycamore trees on a wonderful half acre lot in Riverside, Welcome to 2122 River Drive South!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is just over 1,000 square foot with spacious bedrooms, open living room, kitchen, full bath and an enclosed back porch. The home offers a 1\2 basement for utilities and storage, a large shed for garden tools and plenty of ground to add a garage. The property is on 3 city lots on picturesque River Drive offering tons of privacy and beautiful mature trees. Unfortunately, this house does have noticeable settling and will need basement work and cosmetics done. Inspections are welcomed but this home will be sold in it`s current condition. The Sycamore tree represents protection, regeneration and transformation. Come bring this special home back to life!!!!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO