Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
Sioux City Fire Rescue looking for answers after car fire
A vehicle fire in Sioux City has authorities scratching their heads.
Sioux City Journal
Yard of the Year winners promote native gardening
Yard of the Year winners Tom and Cheri Stewart of 2801 Cecelia St. use a combination of native and non-native flowers in their extensive 2-acre landscape, and belong to an organization called Loess Hills, Iowa chapter of Wild Ones, which promotes planting native landscapes in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Protected by two gorgeous Symbolic Sycamore trees on a wonderful half acre lot in Riverside, Welcome to 2122 River Drive South!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is just over 1,000 square foot with spacious bedrooms, open living room, kitchen, full bath and an enclosed back porch. The home offers a 1\2 basement for utilities and storage, a large shed for garden tools and plenty of ground to add a garage. The property is on 3 city lots on picturesque River Drive offering tons of privacy and beautiful mature trees. Unfortunately, this house does have noticeable settling and will need basement work and cosmetics done. Inspections are welcomed but this home will be sold in it`s current condition. The Sycamore tree represents protection, regeneration and transformation. Come bring this special home back to life!!!!
kscj.com
TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT
TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
siouxlandproud.com
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Sioux City Journal
Conkey
Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Officials searching for Sioux City smash-and-grab robbery suspects
Officials received a report of a robbery at Gundersons Jewelers at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Top 10 things to do in Sioux City, according to TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor listed the top 10 things to do in Sioux City, based on travelers' favorite activities and places to visit.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
Sioux City Journal
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Day of the Dead is a celebration of a life well-lived
SIOUX CITY -- While Halloween may be a holiday for frights and things that go bump in the night, Tuesday's Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time of remembrance. Originating in Mexico and several Central and South America countries, Day of the Dead honors the memories of friends and families who have passed away with creation of altars (ofrendas).
kscj.com
GUNDERSON’S ROBBED IN SMASH & GRAB
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO MALE SUSPECTS WANTED FOR STEALING JEWELRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN A SMASH AND GRAB AT GUNDERSON’S JEWELERS ON SERGEANT ROAD. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TWO MEN WERE WEARING MASKS AND CARRYING SLEDGEHAMMERS WHEN THEY ENTERED THE STORE AROUND 1P.M. THEY BROKE THE GLASS ON...
Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church
A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Sioux City double homicide
SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on the west side early Saturday morning. Joseph Cruz was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury, according to criminal complaint documents.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Says They Will Replace Fire-Damaged Hull Convenience Store
Hull, Iowa — The fire-damaged Hull Casey’s Convenience Store will be back. That from officials at Casey’s corporate headquarters in Ankeny. The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, there were workers in the building at the time of the fire but everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported. He says the fire appeared to have started in the store room behind the kitchen. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and they completed an investigation. The official cause went down as “undetermined,” but they said the fire appeared to be unintentional.
kscj.com
DRIVER RESCUED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO MISSOURI RIVER
ONE MAN WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT FRIDAY EVENING WHERE HIS CAR SANK IN THE MISSOURI RIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT FRIDAY EVENING THAT A CAR WAS FLOATING IN THE RIVER AROUND 7:20 P.M.IN THE AREA OF CHRIS LARSEN PARK. THE CAR EVENTUALLY SANK NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.
Trick-or-Treaters show up to Tyson Events Center
With the rain coming down on Thursday, it was a good day to go trick or treating indoors.
Comments / 0