Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Related
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2
The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5
The The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5 Friday night. The Philadelphia Phillies took to Twitter to celebrate their victory.
Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece.
Simulated World Series Game 3: Astros' bats power up in blowout win over Phillies
It was all Houston as Lance McCullers carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Astros lit up Phillies pitchers for 19 hits in a 16-1 rout.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies-Astros game times, dates, odds, TV channel with Fall Classic underway
The 2022 World Series got going Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies erasing a five-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros in extra innings in Game 1. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was the hero in Game 1, hitting a game-winning home run in the 10th inning, while the Philadelphia bullpen kept Houston off the board after some early fireworks at Minute Maid Park. The Astros will try to bounce back in Game 2 at home on Saturday night.
Watch: Phillies Climb Back for Three Runs in Fourth Inning
After going down 5-0 in Game 1 of the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies began climbing their way back in the fourth inning.
Comments / 0