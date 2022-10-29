ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2

The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies-Astros game times, dates, odds, TV channel with Fall Classic underway

The 2022 World Series got going Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies erasing a five-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros in extra innings in Game 1. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was the hero in Game 1, hitting a game-winning home run in the 10th inning, while the Philadelphia bullpen kept Houston off the board after some early fireworks at Minute Maid Park. The Astros will try to bounce back in Game 2 at home on Saturday night.
