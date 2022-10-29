HOUSTON (CBS) -- Nick Castellanos trusts anything Rob Thomson does. Anything?Well, Castellanos at least trusts the Phillies manager with baseball decisions. The Phillies battled from behind to beat the Houston Astros in a thrilling 6-5 victory on Friday night at Minute Maid Park to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series.J.T. Realmuto's go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Castellanos' sliding catch in the bottom of the ninth inning were both instrumental in the Phillies' win, but they're not in the spot to come away victorious without the performance from the bullpen and Thomson's decision making. "We've had...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO