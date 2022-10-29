ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2

The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Bullpen pitched "phenomenal" in Phillies' win over Astros in World Series Game 1

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Nick Castellanos trusts anything Rob Thomson does. Anything?Well, Castellanos at least trusts the Phillies manager with baseball decisions. The Phillies battled from behind to beat the Houston Astros in a thrilling 6-5 victory on Friday night at Minute Maid Park to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series.J.T. Realmuto's go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Castellanos' sliding catch in the bottom of the ninth inning were both instrumental in the Phillies' win, but they're not in the spot to come away victorious without the performance from the bullpen and Thomson's decision making. "We've had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Royals to Hire Matt Quatraro as New Manager, per Report

After weeks of upheaval that saw the team fire its manager and president of baseball operations, the Royals have found their next skipper. Kansas City is reportedly hiring Matt Quatraro as its new manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quatraro, 48, has spent the past four years with the Rays, the last three of which he spent as the team’s bench coach. Prior to that, he was Tampa Bay’s third base coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO

