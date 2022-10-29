Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros crush Phillies in Game 2
The Houston Astros dominated the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, at home on Saturday in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Kicking things off with three consecutive extra-base hits, the favored Astros bounced back in a big way after Philly pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback victory on the road in Game 1. The series is now tied 1-1.
Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece.
Simulated World Series Game 3: Astros' bats power up in blowout win over Phillies
It was all Houston as Lance McCullers carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Astros lit up Phillies pitchers for 19 hits in a 16-1 rout.
Bullpen pitched "phenomenal" in Phillies' win over Astros in World Series Game 1
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Nick Castellanos trusts anything Rob Thomson does. Anything?Well, Castellanos at least trusts the Phillies manager with baseball decisions. The Phillies battled from behind to beat the Houston Astros in a thrilling 6-5 victory on Friday night at Minute Maid Park to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series.J.T. Realmuto's go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning and Castellanos' sliding catch in the bottom of the ninth inning were both instrumental in the Phillies' win, but they're not in the spot to come away victorious without the performance from the bullpen and Thomson's decision making. "We've had...
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 5 -2
The Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5 – 2 on Saturday night. The team took to Twitter to celebrate their big win saying, “That’s more like it.”
Clayton News Daily
Royals to Hire Matt Quatraro as New Manager, per Report
After weeks of upheaval that saw the team fire its manager and president of baseball operations, the Royals have found their next skipper. Kansas City is reportedly hiring Matt Quatraro as its new manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Quatraro, 48, has spent the past four years with the Rays, the last three of which he spent as the team’s bench coach. Prior to that, he was Tampa Bay’s third base coach.
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
Lawmakers seeking to audit, review economic impact of state’s 2 MLB stadiums
PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reviewing the economic impact each of the state’s two Major League Baseball stadiums have had on their respective regions. “The Pirates and the Phillies are cherished and historic assets in their communities ... this legislation is meant to document...
Phillies rally past Astros in 10 innings to open World Series: "They just never quit"
A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener. A terrific stab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied...
Watch: Phillies Climb Back for Three Runs in Fourth Inning
After going down 5-0 in Game 1 of the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies began climbing their way back in the fourth inning.
