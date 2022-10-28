Read full article on original website
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Texans run defense folds, Derrick Henry dominates again
The Texans are also allowing 403 total yards per game. That’s the the third worst mark in the NFL, trailing only the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
Inside the Christian McCaffrey Trade and His Historic Day
The 49ers outbid their rival for the former Panther, who surprised Kyle Shanahan with how quickly he could learn the team’s offense.
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8
South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators review victory over Georgia Tech, look ahead to game at Miami
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, will speak with the media on Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. The group of coaches will review FSU's 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech and look...
Nick Saban releases statement on passing of Georgia coach Vince Dooley
Legendary former Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children. He was 90 years old. Shortly after the University of Georgia publicly announced Dooley's passing, Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban released...
Antisemitic messages seen at multiple places in Jacksonville this weekend
Officials in the Jacksonville area condemned multiple antisemitic messages that appeared in public spaces such as a stadium, highway overpass and a downtown building this weekend.
Five-Star '24 QB Julian Sayin locks in commitment date
Carlsbad (Calif.) signal caller Julian Sayin will announce his college choice later this week. Sayin has had a final three, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, for some time now and we though his decision might come anytime. That time will be this Wednesday. “I’m going to announce on ESPN this Wednesday...
Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday
A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
South Carolina '24 TE enjoys second trip to Louisville
Duncan, S.C., Byrnes High School standout Kade Caton was back on the University of Louisville campus this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Caton came to U of L for the Spring Showcase to end spring ball back in April and then attended the Cardinals' 48-21 victory over then No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.
