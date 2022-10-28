ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

For some Phillies fans, an emotional World Series trip to Houston

HOUSTON (CBS) -- Will Gilmore's father died last year in November, but he'll be with him in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park this weekend during the World Series. Gilmore, a Kensington native, and his father shared a special bond with the Phillies. The two had been going to games with each other since Gilmore was a 3-year-old at Veterans Stadium when Curt Schilling pitched for the Phillies in the 1990s.And on Friday night when the Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, Gilmore is bringing in a picture of his father, Bill Gilmore, aka...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros

The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros vs. Phillies: World Series TV channel, prediction, time, Game 1 starting pitchers, live stream, odds

The 2022 World Series begins Friday night as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park for Game 1. The Phillies went through the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres to reach the Fall Classic. The Astros quickly dispatched the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ World Series comeback win vs. Astros has MLB Twitter going wild

The whole baseball world is in shock after the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to take Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Justin Verlander and the Astros got off to a hot start, and it looked like it was going to be another classic Houston win when they went up 5-0 after the third inning. It just seemed like the Phillies had no answer for the Texas franchise that always finds a way to score.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

World Series run brings back memories for former Phillies employee

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Phillies employee who made it to the 1993 World Series is going down memory lane. CBS3 met the Dunns at Chickie's and Pete's last week when the Phillies won the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.  They say this World Series run gives them flashbacks to nearly 30 years ago.  It feels like you're walking back in time when you step inside the Dunn's decked-out Phillies basement in Delaware County.  Each memento was followed by a story from the 1993 World Series when the Phillies took on the Toronto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanNation Fastball

Nick Maton Added to Phillies Roster for World Series vs. Brother Phil's Astros

Illinois-born brothers Phil Maton and Nick Maton's teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will square off in the World Series. After being left off of the Phillies' playoff roster for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series, infielder Nick Maton was added to the club's 26-man postseason roster for the World Series. His brother Phil, will not be available, as he injured his hand, punching a locker, after giving up a hit to his little brother in an Oct. 5 game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy