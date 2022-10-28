Read full article on original website
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 1 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the MLB World Series Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on Friday. First pitch is...
For some Phillies fans, an emotional World Series trip to Houston
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Will Gilmore's father died last year in November, but he'll be with him in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park this weekend during the World Series. Gilmore, a Kensington native, and his father shared a special bond with the Phillies. The two had been going to games with each other since Gilmore was a 3-year-old at Veterans Stadium when Curt Schilling pitched for the Phillies in the 1990s.And on Friday night when the Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, Gilmore is bringing in a picture of his father, Bill Gilmore, aka...
Alec Bohm reveals Phillies’ mindset that powered epic World Series comeback vs. Astros
Well, that’s one way to start the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an epic comeback against the Houston Astros to steal Game 1 of the series. After going down by as much as five runs, the team went on a hitting spree to tie the game, and eventually, win it all.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
World Series Game 1 Recap: Series Outlook Following Phillies Win In Game 1
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the rest of the World Series following the Phillies win over the Astros.
Expectations For Series Headed To Philadelphia
Matt Snyder joins Zach Aldridge to break down his expectations for the series heading into Philadelphia.
2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros
The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
What We've Learned From Astros vs. Phillies So Far
Matt Snyder joins Zach Aldridge to break down what we've learned from the matchup between the Astros and Phillies so far.
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series TV channel, prediction, time, Game 1 starting pitchers, live stream, odds
The 2022 World Series begins Friday night as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park for Game 1. The Phillies went through the St. Louis Cardinals, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, and San Diego Padres to reach the Fall Classic. The Astros quickly dispatched the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.
3 Philadelphia Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 2 loss in Houston
The Houston Astros bounced back from a tough loss in Game 1, using an early surge to grab an eventual 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and even up the 2022 World Series. Houston scored three runs in the first inning on Saturday night, then made sure that the Philadelphia Phillies did not make a comeback as they did the night before to take Game 1.
Phillies’ World Series comeback win vs. Astros has MLB Twitter going wild
The whole baseball world is in shock after the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a five-run deficit to take Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Justin Verlander and the Astros got off to a hot start, and it looked like it was going to be another classic Houston win when they went up 5-0 after the third inning. It just seemed like the Phillies had no answer for the Texas franchise that always finds a way to score.
How the Phillies Spent Their Way Into the World Series
It took 10 innings, but the Philadelphia Phillies handed the Houston Astros their first playoff loss of 2022 on Friday’s first game of the World Series. The Astros have played in four of the last six World Series, winning the first title in franchise history on the first trip in 2017.
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
World Series run brings back memories for former Phillies employee
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Phillies employee who made it to the 1993 World Series is going down memory lane. CBS3 met the Dunns at Chickie's and Pete's last week when the Phillies won the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. They say this World Series run gives them flashbacks to nearly 30 years ago. It feels like you're walking back in time when you step inside the Dunn's decked-out Phillies basement in Delaware County. Each memento was followed by a story from the 1993 World Series when the Phillies took on the Toronto...
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
Phillies Announce World Series Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have released their 26-man roster for the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Nick Maton Added to Phillies Roster for World Series vs. Brother Phil's Astros
Illinois-born brothers Phil Maton and Nick Maton's teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will square off in the World Series. After being left off of the Phillies' playoff roster for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series, infielder Nick Maton was added to the club's 26-man postseason roster for the World Series. His brother Phil, will not be available, as he injured his hand, punching a locker, after giving up a hit to his little brother in an Oct. 5 game.
