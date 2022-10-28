ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Jake Paul Bests Anderson Silva In Slugfest

Although purists may have scoffed, it was one of the biggest fights of 2022. Anderson Silva, the former UFC great and impressive – if not aging – boxer was facing none other than Jake Paul himself, a social media influencer turned serious fighter with a thunderous punch. The crowd in Glendale Arizona was loud and vocal as the two men entered the ring. The time for pre hype fight, however, was over.
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That

GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Stream: Time, Fight Card, Where To Watch The Paul/Silva Fight Live

Live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide on pay-per-view!. After two straight wins against Tyron Woodley, the man knowns as “The Problem Child” will try to go 6-0 in the boxing ring when he takes on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. Anderson, who has a lifetime 34-11 mixed martial arts record, enters the ring with three wins and one loss as a boxer, losing his first fight to Osmar Luiz Teixeira but winning his next three bouts against Julio Cesar De Jesus, Julio César Chávez Jr., and Tito Ortiz.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis

Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
