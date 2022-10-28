Live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide on pay-per-view!. After two straight wins against Tyron Woodley, the man knowns as “The Problem Child” will try to go 6-0 in the boxing ring when he takes on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. Anderson, who has a lifetime 34-11 mixed martial arts record, enters the ring with three wins and one loss as a boxer, losing his first fight to Osmar Luiz Teixeira but winning his next three bouts against Julio Cesar De Jesus, Julio César Chávez Jr., and Tito Ortiz.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO