Phillies Steal Game 1 on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-Inning Home Run
Philadelphia trailed 5–0 after three innings but never relented.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
World Series Game 1 Recap: Series Outlook Following Phillies Win In Game 1
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the rest of the World Series following the Phillies win over the Astros.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Returns for World Series
Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis returned to his duties after missing the ALCS with an illness.
JT Realmuto, Nick Castellanos lead Phillies to Game 1 comeback win
The Philadelphia Phillies made a huge comeback in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, and they were led by JT Realmuto and Nick Castellanos. The Houston Astros pulled ahead 5-0 after three innings, getting two home runs from Kyle Tucker. But Philly scored three in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game. Castellanos knocked in the Phillies’ first run of the game. Alex Bohm added a two-run double to make it 5-3.
Here Is The Astros Lineup For Game 1 Of The World Series
Alec Bohm reveals Phillies’ mindset that powered epic World Series comeback vs. Astros
Well, that’s one way to start the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an epic comeback against the Houston Astros to steal Game 1 of the series. After going down by as much as five runs, the team went on a hitting spree to tie the game, and eventually, win it all.
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
What We've Learned From Astros vs. Phillies So Far
Matt Snyder joins Zach Aldridge to break down what we've learned from the matchup between the Astros and Phillies so far.
Expectations For Series Headed To Philadelphia
Matt Snyder joins Zach Aldridge to break down his expectations for the series heading into Philadelphia.
Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Set World Series Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Astros & Phillies Take Part in World Series Media Day
Hear from several Astros and Phillies players as they talk about preparing for the World Series...
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
