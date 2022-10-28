ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Letterman Analysis: Controlling the Line, Motivation, Expectations

Following North Carolina's big 42-24 win over Pittsburgh, former Tar Heel Heel lettermen Mike Ingersoll, EJ Wilson and Jeff Schoettmer shared their thoughts on the win. Drake Maye once again led the Carolina offense to a starring role in the win, but the Tar Heel defense also stepped up in a big way to turn the tide after halftime. Carolina now sits at 7-1 overall, 4-0 in the ACC and in complete control of the ACC's Coastal division.
247Sports

Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8

South Carolina saw a number of its former players take the field this week at the games highest level which included wide receiver Damiere Byrd who is starting to make an impact for the Atlanta Falcons' offense. Byrd caught his second touchdown pass of the season after securing his first...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Bills

This is the kind of night it was for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers made one of his better plays of the night and found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. It was called back for offensive interference on the tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Five-Star '24 QB Julian Sayin locks in commitment date

Carlsbad (Calif.) signal caller Julian Sayin will announce his college choice later this week. Sayin has had a final three, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, for some time now and we though his decision might come anytime. That time will be this Wednesday. “I’m going to announce on ESPN this Wednesday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

PODCAST: Recapping ECU's thrilling win at BYU

East Carolina ran its winning streak to three games with a dramatic win at BYU, taking the victory on Andrew Conrad's 33-yard walk-off field goal as time expired, 27-24. The Pirates improved to 6-3 with the victory and now have a much-needed bye week to get ready for another Friday night game next week at Cincinnati. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host Jason Tindal look back at the thrilling victory in Provo and ahead to what's next for the team.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Kobe Jones to make NFL debut with the Packers on Sunday

A dream has come true for a former Mississippi State football standout as Kobe Jones will be making his appearance on an NFL field on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday that Jones will be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster on Sunday when the Packers play the Buffalo Bills. It’s the NFL debut for Jones who has been working his way into the mix as a practice squad member in the NFL the last two years.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

South Carolina '24 TE enjoys second trip to Louisville

Duncan, S.C., Byrnes High School standout Kade Caton was back on the University of Louisville campus this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Caton came to U of L for the Spring Showcase to end spring ball back in April and then attended the Cardinals' 48-21 victory over then No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

