Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Sporting News
Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor
Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
WGRZ TV
2 new Josh Allen murals pop up ahead of Bills-Packers game
One mural is on Parkside Avenue, in North Buffalo, showcasing Allen's patented hurdle. The other mural features the goat himself, stiff-arming a Packers defender.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Bills practice squad player on sideline
The Green Bay Packers need their entire defense to stop the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. They'll be down a linebacker for the rest of the game. Green Bay rookie Quay Walker was ejected late in the second quarter after pushing Buffalo Bills' practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline after a play.
247Sports
Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Bills
This is the kind of night it was for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers made one of his better plays of the night and found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. It was called back for offensive interference on the tight end.
Tennessee '24 DB has 'amazing time' on Louisville visit
Cleveland, Tenn., Bradley Central High School cornerback Marcus Goree Jr., made the trip to Louisville to watch the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest. Goree was among around 80 or so recruits that watched U of L whip then-No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Goree said he had "an...
On-Site Reactions: Bills Defeat Packers Despite Poor 2nd Half Performance
Josina Anderson joins from Buffalo to give her on-site reactions to the Bills victory over the Packers on SNF.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL Week 8
It was a great week 8 for former NC State players around the NFL, as a number of Pack Pros made big plays on the weekend. Nyheim Hines and Jakobi Meyers both found the end zone, while Russell Wilson helped to lead the Broncos to a victory over in London.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers visit Bills, look to snap 3-game losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30. The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.
Sabres unlikely to trade for disgruntled Hurricanes defesneman?
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was clear this week that the team might make a move to add some defensive depth in the wake of injuries to Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. The executive said it wouldn’t be a big move though, striking some of the top names off the speculation board. One that remained was Ethan Bear given his situation with the Carolina Hurricanes.
247Sports
