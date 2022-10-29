Read full article on original website
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
Cowboys BREAKING: Rookie RB Signed to 53 to Replace Injured Ezekiel Elliott; 5 Roster Moves
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in doubt for Sunday's clash against Chicago, but his impending absence opens the door for Malik Davis to strut his stuff.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player
The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.
Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
A busy week ahead in the 'best sports town in America'
Rain, rain, go away. This week has a chance to be extraordinary. Philadelphia Phillies baseball and Union soccer have it all on the line, with at least three more World Series games, and an MLS Cup match; and the Eagles have a chance to make history.
White Sox to Interview Yankees' Carlos Mendoza For Manager Opening
New York's bench coach is in the running for Chicago's opening at manager
The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff
The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
The Dodgers May Be Dealing With A Serious October Problem
Many people were expecting the Los Angeles Dodgers to be in the World Series this fall. After signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract in March, it would have been hard not to predict another championship in Los Angeles. But in the NLDS, they were manhandled by the...
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
