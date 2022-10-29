ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Yardbarker

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos

Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Larry Brown Sports

Astros catcher gets World Series gift from Albert Pujols

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado might have some good luck on his side when the World Series opens Friday. Maldonado received a shipment of a half-dozen bats from former teammate Albert Pujols, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Maldonado reached out to Pujols before the series to request some bats, as the catcher feels Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff

The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Dodgers May Be Dealing With A Serious October Problem

Many people were expecting the Los Angeles Dodgers to be in the World Series this fall. After signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract in March, it would have been hard not to predict another championship in Los Angeles. But in the NLDS, they were manhandled by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

