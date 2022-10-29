Read full article on original website
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Belgium striker Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup
(Reuters) – Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said on Monday, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, returned to action...
Australia injury concerns mount after World Cup win over Ireland
Australia improved their prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals but victory over Ireland came at a cost with injuries to Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis.Finch returned to form by clubbing three sixes and five fours in his 44-ball 63, the linchpin of his side’s 179 for five, but the Australia captain went off in Ireland’s reply with a hamstring problem.While Australia wrapped up a 42-run win after Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, there will be concerns about the severity of Finch’s injury and whether it has any impact on his tournament.He said...
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Scouting USMNT's opponents England, Iran and Wales ahead of journey to Qatar
The United States' journey to Qatar starts this month as the red, white and blue play in their first World Cup since 2014. Expectations are high for a young group that has talent littered across European like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Dortmund), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and more.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness
Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
Belgium manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as manager
IGN
AUS vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group 1, Match 31
Date & Time: October 31st, at 1:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Defending champions Australia will host Ireland in the Group 1 contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. Australia are in a spot of bother at the moment as their previous game was washed out due to rain and they shared points with England. They must win their remaining two matches with a good margin in order to stay in the contest. With one win, one loss, and no result they placed themselves at the 4th spot in the Group 1 standings with 3 points.
Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women’s Copa Libertadores
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Palmeiras won its first women’s Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina’s Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider on Friday at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro. Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute but Brisa...
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
BBC
Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool
Luis Suarez helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Suarez, 35, returned to his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes...
ESPN
FIFA warn World Cup-bound Tunisia over state interference
FIFA has warned the Tunisian Football Federation (TFF) the country's participation at the World Cup could be under threat if there is found to be government interference within the organisation. Having qualified for their sixth World Cup, the north African nation are in Group D along with world champions France,...
atptour.com
Felix, Rublev Hold Edge In 4-Man Battle For Last 2 Turin Spots
Two singles spots remain at the Nitto ATP Finals, with a four-way battle at this week’s Rolex Paris Masters deciding who among Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz will earn a place in Turin. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev are in pole position to qualify for the season...
