Australia improved their prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals but victory over Ireland came at a cost with injuries to Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis.Finch returned to form by clubbing three sixes and five fours in his 44-ball 63, the linchpin of his side’s 179 for five, but the Australia captain went off in Ireland’s reply with a hamstring problem.While Australia wrapped up a 42-run win after Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, there will be concerns about the severity of Finch’s injury and whether it has any impact on his tournament.He said...

7 HOURS AGO