hometownnewsnow.com
Parry Charged for August Auto Mishap
(Michigan City, IN) - The mayor of Michigan City has been formally charged with leaving the scene of an accident. On August 5, Michigan City Police investigated an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry allegedly drove through a grassy area at Washington Park, damaging park property and his city-owned SUV. According to an accident report, Parry drove over a water pipe with an attached hose, causing the exhaust of his vehicle to be ripped off. Parry did not report the accident and is alleged by investigators to have been drinking.
hometownnewsnow.com
Pedestrian Killed in Westville
(Westville, IN) - A pedestrian from downstate was killed when struck by a vehicle last night in Westville. Roger Davenport-Logging, 39, of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows Richard Arciniega, 57, of Westville, was northbound on U.S. 421...
hometownnewsnow.com
Valpo Eliminates Slicers in Sectional
(LAPORTE, IN) - Sectional favorite Valparaiso traveled to Kiwanis Field Friday night and eliminated the La Porte Slicers 42-3 in 5A sectional play. The Slicers received the opening kickoff. On 3rd down, the Slicers fumbled, and Valpo recovered at the La Porte 18-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings scored on a 13-yard run by Thomas Burda. Drayden Wilcox kicked the extra point, and Valpo led 7-0 at the 9:52 mark of the 1S quarter.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court
(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougar Air Raid Too Much for Red Devils
(Lowell, IN) - New Prairie punched their ticket to the sectional finals Friday night with a 42-6 victory on the road at Lowell. As if the Cougars were in a hurry to get home, it was a game decided early; all the points were scored before halftime. After turning away...
