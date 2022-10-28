(Michigan City, IN) - The mayor of Michigan City has been formally charged with leaving the scene of an accident. On August 5, Michigan City Police investigated an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry allegedly drove through a grassy area at Washington Park, damaging park property and his city-owned SUV. According to an accident report, Parry drove over a water pipe with an attached hose, causing the exhaust of his vehicle to be ripped off. Parry did not report the accident and is alleged by investigators to have been drinking.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO