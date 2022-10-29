Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Dunkin’ to open 3 more locations in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin’ is accelerating its growth in the capital city with three additional locations. The first of the three is located at 2035 East Boulevard near Ashley HomeStore. Restaurant officials said this restaurant will open in November; an exact date was not immediately available.
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn-Opelika experts offer safety tips for Halloween weekend
While Halloween night is a fun and exciting time to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating, it’s important to remember safety tips to ensure the holiday is a good one to remember. The official day for door-to-door trick-or-treating for Auburn will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m....
WTOK-TV
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
WTVM
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
East Columbus: Section of Morris Road to close between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Nov. 1, Morris Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will close for construction relating to the Spiderweb Road Project. According to Director of Communications & Community Fairs Teasha Johnson, the road is expected to re-open on Nov. 30. Drivers are asked to be cautious and follow the […]
Horror movie villain ‘Michael Myers’ arrested after stalking the streets of Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama
Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Please meddle
The phone at my desk rang the other day. A woman who’s lived here “forever” said she’s moving, and she was packing up boxes and she was wondering if we had any rolls of blank newsprint she could have. They do make for great packing stuffer, and if you can get them blank you don’t have to worry about any ink smudging your dishes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn will owe Bryan Harsin about $15.5 million in buyout money
As Auburn football makes its change in leadership, it'll be paying a lot of money before it has even selected a new head coach. It'll owe former head coach Bryan Harsin $15,575,000 in buyout money, which was exactly 70% of his remaining contract when he was relieved of his duties Monday.
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Opelika-Auburn News
Deja vu? Harsin’s Auburn tenure sees multiple firsts, worsts since infamous 2012 season
Auburn knows the sour taste of the 2012 football season well. Two years after a 14-0 mark and a BCS National Championship, the Tigers were in the pits, going 3-9 and winless in Southeastern Conference play. That win total was Auburn’s fewest in more than a decade, and it was only the fourth time in the previous 50 years the Tigers mustered three or fewer wins.
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
WSFA
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a person has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Officials said the wreck happened in the area of the Northern and Coliseum boulevards, where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released as authorities continue to...
Comments / 1