Read full article on original website
Related
Over 60 cars in fatal Oregon I-5 crash due to freak weather conditions leaving one driver dead & several injured
AT least one person is dead, and an undisclosed number of others are injured after dense fog caused a massive 60-car pile-up. The massive pile-up occurred at about 8am local time on southbound Interstate 5 in Halsey, Oregon. The devastating crash site has backed up traffic for at least three...
"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot
A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
Comments / 0