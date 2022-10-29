ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wufe967.com

California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church

A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
CHICO, CA
CBS News

Catholic church in Colusa vandalized

A man is being charged with a hate crime after he allegedly vandalized a Catholic church in Colusa. James Stoltenberg, 67, is accused of causing $10,000 worth of damage to the inside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church.
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman hit and killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip

CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
CHICO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot

A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

