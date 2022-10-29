Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
wufe967.com
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
actionnewsnow.com
Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
CBS News
Elk Grove police catch suspect who allegedly fled from a stolen car
ELK GROVE - Police have detained a man who ran away from a vehicle that was reported stole in Elk Grove. Police were searching for the man in the area near Aizenberg Circle, just east of Elk Grove Florin Road. Police believe the man may have been armed. No further...
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
CBS News
Catholic church in Colusa vandalized
CBS News
Man being accused of hate crime after extensive damage caused to Colusa church
actionnewsnow.com
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
krcrtv.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for molest, DA won't retry 'hung jury' charges
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison on one count of felony sexual abuse against one of three girls. The sentence came after the Butte County District Attorney decided his office will not retry two additional charges on which jurors were unable to reach a verdict.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
Woman hit and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism
actionnewsnow.com
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
goldcountrymedia.com
Man arrested in Auburn for illegal firearm possession after self-inflicted gunshot
A man was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Auburn Mobile Home Park at 1:35 a.m. regarding a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the 10-day Arrest Log, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Highway 49.
Five-car crash on WB I-80 leaves 1 person critically injured
SACRAMENTO — One person was severely injured in a five-car crash on I-80 Sunday.Sacramento Metro Fire says the crash happened on westbound I-80, west of Madison Avenue.One person was critically injured, and two others were hurt but expected to be OK.
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
