Jeremy Williams indicted on new sexual abuse charges involving another child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — New developments are unfolding involving the man accused of killing and raping 5-year-old Kamarie Holland in December of 2021.Previous coverage of Kamarie Holland
Jeremy Williams, 38, was indicted last week on new sexual abuse charges pertaining to another child.
Williams was served with the new charges on Oct. 26. He currently is being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.BREAKING: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody
Russel County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey offers details on the new development.
“This all involves a child unrelated to the last case. This child is under 6 years of age at the time of the allegation,” said District Attorney-elect Chancey. “Sodomy, first. Rape, first. And sexual abuse of a child. Those are all new felonies that have come out.”
Chancey says he hopes to try the case next year, but it may not be tried until 2024.Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom
If convicted of killing Holland, Williams could face the death penalty. Circuit Court Judge David Johnson has issued a gag order in Holland’s case.
Kristy Siple, mother of Holland, faces charges of murder and child trafficking in her daughter’s death. She is in the Russell County Jail.New details: Indictment alleges mother sold Kamarie Holland into ‘sexual servitude’
Williams is also under investigation in the 2005 death of his daughter , one-month-old Naudia Treniece Williams.
