Related
A 15-year-old died after teens crashed and totaled an unlocked Maserati that was parked in a driveway with the keys inside: report
"These are young kids," the sheriff said. "No driver's licenses, driving at 3:30 in the morning, 80 mph, and the car starts fishtailing all over the road."
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Wedding bus crash tragedy kills 25 guests as vehicle goes over the edge of Indian mountain road, falling 1,600ft
At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver veered into a deep gorge in northern India. The vehicle was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 1,640ft with around 45 people onboard.
Hero father dies after running back inside his burning home to rescue his elderly mother after it burst into flames
A father-of-two described as the 'epitome of kindness' has died in a house fire after he heroically ran back inside to save his elderly mother. Ray Barrago, in his 60s, escaped the fire at his home in Blacktown, western Sydney but returned to the blaze to get his mother Kora, aged in her 80s, after the house caught alight at about 5am on Monday.
Hero boy dies day after his 13th birthday after pushing his sister out of the way of hit-and-run driver who fled the scene without stopping
A 13-year-old boy died after pushing his sister out of the way of a hit-and-run driver who then struck him and fled the scene. Tyler Phillips, of Medford, New York, was hit by a gray SUV a day after celebrating his birthday when he rushed in to save his sister, Krystal Randolph, who is also 13, NBC4 reports.
Woman covered in blood found 'hog tied' on bridge
An Oregon police officer who was responding to a report of debris on a bridge found something far more than he expected: a bloody woman tied up on the overpass.
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time.
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
Three men have been arrested for 'raping 20-year-old man in alleyway next to Domino's Pizza'
Three men have been arrested for 'raping a 20-year-old man in an alleyway next to a Domino's Pizza.'. The man was walking in the alleyway between 11 and 11.59pm on Tuesday next to the pizza shop in Bridge Street, Andover. He was approached by men who were unknown to him...
2 dead, 6 hurt in Wisconsin crash after bus rolls over, catches fire
Two people died, 6 were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire in Wisconsin Wednesday morning. The freeway is still closed, according to local media outlets.
Family reveal how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua Belle was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on early morning walk
A family has revealed how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on an early morning walk. Tracey Logan, 51, was out for a walk with her chihuahua Belle on Wednesday morning when two dogs raced around a corner and attacked her pet.
Texas Driver Drunkenly Ran over 6-Year-Old Boy Three Times, Smirked Before Trying to Flee: Cops
A Texas man is accused of running over a young boy in a parking lot. As the child’s grandfather yelled at him, defendant Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, ran over the victim two more times and smirked before trying to flee. Cops in Houston announced on Monday that Hernandez is...
