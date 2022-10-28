Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Rising inflation forces Halloween candy prices to climb more than 13%, with the highest price increases impacting Skittles and Starbursts
Candy got 2% more expensive from August to September this year as Americans prepare for Halloween festivities.
Facing Economic Uncertainty, Chinese Shoppers Eye Better Deals for Singles’ Day Shopping Festival
SHANGHAI — For this year’s Singles’ Day e-commerce shopping bonanza, revenge spending is out of the picture. According to data from China‘s National Bureau of Statistics, consumer confidence fell 25.9 percent year-over-year in August as an uncertain economic outlook, continued COVID-19-related concerns and an ongoing property crisis continued to erode enthusiasm.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing Jacob Cooke, chief executive officer and founder at WPIC, estimates that year-over-year sales growth for this year’s Singles’ Day will likely be around 11 to 12 percent...
coinchapter.com
Oryen, Cardano and Aave Offer Decentralized Income for Everyone – Invest Before 2023
Investing in cryptocurrencies is a risky bet due to market volatility. However, if you want to start cheap with less risk, consider high-potential cryptocurrencies that fit your investment budgets, such as Oryen, Cardano, and Aave. If you’re considering investing right now and want to diversify into the most promising projects, here are the top three buys that could grow immensely in 2023 and beyond.
forkast.news
A 100% reserve is a must for any stablecoin: Wemade CEO
A stablecoin that is not stable is an “oxymoron,” said Henry Chang, chief executive officer of South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade Co. Ltd., at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday. Fast facts. “For the past six months, stablecoin was in fact taboo amongst the...
nftgators.com
BNB Chain Becomes First Blockchain to Use Binance’s Decentralised Web3 Oracle
Binance has launched a decentralised web3 oracle dubbed Binance Oracle. The product leverages off-chain data and systems to provide BNB Chain projects and partners with access to existing centralised data sources and analytics. BNB Chain has already onboarded ten early bird projects onto the new product. Binance has launched Binance...
bitcoinist.com
Visa Has Finally Filed Trademarks For Its Crypto Wallets And The Metaverse
Credit card giant Visa has been eyeing a bigger move into the crypto space by applying for applications recently. Two days ago, the licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis, disclosed the recent trademark applications for Visa. This pointed toward the probability of the credit card firm developing or launching its own...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
MAS to start trials on purpose-bound digital dollar this week
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), along with other government authorities and industry players, is set to commence a series of trials to examine the concept of purpose-bound digital Singapore dollar (SGD) to support government payouts and vouchers. The trials have been unveiled by MAS in a new report that outlines...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
forkast.news
Satoshi’s other big legacy: Bitcoin is propelling a green energy revolution
The most important innovations in human history have positive impact on the world in ways their inventors could never have predicted. The printing press helped to break the Catholic Church’s monopoly on thought. YouTube was initially meant to be a video-based dating site, but now over 120 million people across the globe consume YouTube videos daily to learn about every subject known to man. And Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 Bitcoin white paper, while originally written to explain how decentralized and incorruptible money could work, has sparked a revolution in humanity’s relationship with energy that is underway before our very eyes.
dailyhodl.com
Polkdadot Brings the Future of Web 3.0 to Web Summit 2022
This year, Web Summit 2022 presents a separate crypto track for blockchain enthusiasts to discuss trends and challenges in Web 3.0. Polkadot, along with major tech startups, influential web agencies and enterprises, will be there to dedicate their expertise and passion for facilitating the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
ffnews.com
SWIFT and MonetaGo deliver major milestone in fight against trade finance fraud
SWIFT and MonetaGo have achieved an important milestone in the global fight against fraud and duplicate financing, with the live launch of the Trade Financing Validation Service provided by MonetaGo over the global SWIFT network. This is the first third party service, in trade, available through the SWIFT API channel.
cryptocurrencywire.com
New Study Finds Global Shortage of Blockchain Technology Developers
A recent study undertaken by Financial Express has found that while the blockchain technology industry is growing rapidly, there is a significant shortage of developers that have the requisite skills to power this industry forward. According to the report, the annual growth rate of the blockchain industry is at an...
techunwrapped.com
VASS reaches an acquisition agreement with INTELYGENZ, a Spanish company specialized in Artificial Intelligence
VASS has announced the agreement to acquire Intelygenz, a leading Spanish company in technologies in Artificial Intelligence and specialized in automation solutions and services. The acquisition will be confirmed after the corresponding regulatory approval. Thanks to this agreement, VASS and Intelygenz will offer a key boost in the adoption of...
daystech.org
Huawei, BRIN partner for AI research and innovation to bolster digital ecosystem, CIOSEA News, ETCIO SEA
Huawei, the worldwide main supplier of ICT options, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), associated to the event of analysis and innovation in synthetic intelligence, cloud computing, 5G expertise and the Indonesian digital ecosystem. This MoU is an effort to encourage collaboration in strengthening the analysis and innovation ecosystem, with a purpose to create a digital-based, environmentally pleasant financial system and make the most of pure assets.
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019, an Insider analysis found. The division, comprising Meta's metaverse and VR businesses, made a $30.7 billion operating loss over the same period. These four charts show the huge scale of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big metaverse bet. At...
aiexpress.io
Top 5 stories of the week: Generative AI advancements, AIops, Web3 and tech spending
Generative AI continues to be a spotlight throughout industries. With developments that rework easy textual content prompts into imagery, video and even 3D animation — the expertise opens up immense inventive potential. A few of the pleasure round generative AI is even shocking to Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper,...
Top 10 Reasons to Get Into Blockchain Development
The blockchain ecosystem is booming and the demand for blockchain developers is skyrocketing. If you're looking for a new and exciting career in the tech industry, blockchain is the way to go. Here are 10 reasons why you should become a blockchain developer. The blockchain ecosystem is booming. The blockchain...
todaynftnews.com
Messari data shows that one layer-1 blockchain is gaining ground on ETH in the NFT sector
In accordance with a recently released report shared by the crypto analytics firm Messari, it was shown that one layer-1 blockchain is growing strongly over Ethereum in the NFT sector. Furthermore, the report revealed that the second largest position in the NFT sector is held by Solana, and this was revealed on the basis of secondary sales volume, behind only Ethereum.
