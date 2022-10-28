The most important innovations in human history have positive impact on the world in ways their inventors could never have predicted. The printing press helped to break the Catholic Church’s monopoly on thought. YouTube was initially meant to be a video-based dating site, but now over 120 million people across the globe consume YouTube videos daily to learn about every subject known to man. And Satoshi Nakamoto’s 2008 Bitcoin white paper, while originally written to explain how decentralized and incorruptible money could work, has sparked a revolution in humanity’s relationship with energy that is underway before our very eyes.

4 HOURS AGO