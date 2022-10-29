Read full article on original website
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Prime Day?
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has just got its first major discount — so should you still buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been slashed to $229 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal — that's its lowest ever price
Apple Insider
Apple's new Fitness+ ad says 'all you need is iPhone' and iOS 16.1
Apple's newest ad highlights the promised new Apple Fitness+ feature that means for the first time, the service can be used whether or not a user has an Apple Watch. Called "Now all you need is iPhone," the new ad spotlights how reveals that Apple users can readily access Fitness+ with an iPhone, or as before with an Apple Watch.
laptopmag.com
Best Steam Deck Accessories: My essentials for making the most of your system
The Steam Deck is awesome — you didn’t need me to tell you that. But with these accessories, you can make it so much better. At its core, the Deck is essentially a mini gaming PC. To many, sticking to the stock hardware is enough, but you can vastly expand its usability by buying some key products to open it up to other use cases.
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
laptopmag.com
MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with M2 Pro ‘coming next year’ — we had it all wrong
Apple‘s anticipated MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch models are now expected to arrive in early 2023, as oft-reliable Apple tracker Mark Gurman claims the next group of Macs “probably won‘t launch until early next year.”. In his Power On newsletter, a source tells Gurman that the...
Peloton app comes to Wear OS 3 smartwatches
Peloton has finally rolled out its digital app to Wear OS 3 smartwatches after ignoring the platform for quite a while.
5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone
IOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.
techunwrapped.com
4 common problems that affect the router and easy to solve
The router is a key piece to be able to connect to the Internet in our homes. If they have any failure, it can mean that the speed of the connection drops drastically, that we have worse coverage or that we cannot even connect other devices. That will cause us to take action as soon as possible to try to solve the error. In this article we are going to talk about 4 common problems that affect the router and cause malfunction.
laptopmag.com
M1 MacBook Air is only $799 at Best Buy in early Black Friday deal
The highly praised, ultra-powerful M1 MacBook Air is back on sale at an alluring price of $799. This previous-generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a cheaper alternative compared to the M2-based MacBook Air. Plus, it's still one of the best laptops you can buy. Right now, you can...
People are only just realizing what the iPhone orange and green circles mean and sometimes it’s creepy
APPLE iPhone users have now realized that the red and green circles that the phones sometimes show could be something ominous. While they may seem to only indicate normal functions of the phone, iPhone fans could be being watched. Apple revealed a feature in 2020 that allowed iPhone users to...
Digital Trends
Google’s AirPods rivals, the Pixel Buds Pro, are now $50 off
If you’re an Android person, then you’re likely already aware of Google’s excellent range of Pixel smartphones. Recently, the software giant (that also makes hardware now) released a pair of true wireless earbuds to complement its phone lineup. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro aren’t just great rivals to the iconic Apple AirPods — they’re among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy — and they’re on sale right now for a 25% discount that knocks them down to $150. That’s a $50 savings off their usual $200 sticker price, and here’s why you should buy them.
TechRadar
To beat a 16-inch iPad, Samsung should revive its weirdest tablet
Rumors of a massive new iPad 16-inch model have me very excited, as a fan of a category I call Obnoxiously Large Mobile Devices. While others scoff, I greet the news with glee. I’m a huge sucker for massive screens, and I rejoice when I find my new toy is too big for every bag I own.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15 Ultra: Everything we know so far
The iPhone 15 Ultra is the net big talk of the town, as leaks and rumors have sparked a conversation about Apple adding a fresh entry to 2023's iPhone lineup — and it's already looking to be the Cupertino tech giant's most durable and priciest iPhone yet. Now that...
laptopmag.com
How is this RTX 3070 Ti laptop so cheap? Save $700 in the best early Black Friday deal of 2022
Right now, you can get a massive $700 off this RTX 3070 Ti laptop (opens in new tab) and pick it up for just $1,499. We’re expecting some big Black Friday laptop deals, but this is a surprise to say the least!. Why? Well, while it’s safe to say...
Ars Technica
Apple confirms it will leave Lightning behind in future iPhones
An Apple executive publicly stated that the company plans to comply with a new European Union regulation that will require specific devices to have USB-C ports, confirming that the iPhone will soon adopt USB-C. "Obviously, we'll have to comply," Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak told attendees...
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
