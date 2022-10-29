ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal School Board votes to allow Eugene Field Elementary School principal to return on probationary status

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School has been allowed to return to her job after a one-week leave. Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, placed Kelsey Whitley on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after learning of a photo Whitley had posted to her social media account. Maria Mundle, a former assistant superintendent, filled in last week during Whitley’s absence.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 28, 2022

Robert A. Gillaspie Jr.,54, Quincy, for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer on 10/24/22 in the 300 block of Spruce. Lodged 128. Joseph Smith, 52, Quincy, for FTA- Stealing. Lodged 128. Robert Miller (21) 2837 College, Quincy for FTA DWLS and FTA agg batt. Lodged 186. Cass D. Tasco (32)...
QUINCY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 10-14, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Virgil David Lemons and Jason David Lemons of Griggsville sold a...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area

Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
Pen City Current

BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Adams County crash leads to one fatality

One person has died after an Adams County crash on Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to a crash between a semi and a car at 400th Highway 57 around 4:20 p.m., according to Adams County sheriff chief deputy Sam Smith. The driver of the vehicle died. The semi driver was...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KWQC

Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set

A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
PETERSBURG, IL
KBUR

Downtown Burlington business catches fire

Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy