977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
muddyrivernews.com
Action Brown County recognized for revitalization efforts at Illinois Main Street conference
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The office of Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Joi Cuartero Austin, senior program officer for economic vitality at Main Street America, gave out 14 awards — 10 recognitions for program efforts, two for outstanding volunteers and one each for board member and volunteer of the year — on Oct. 19.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal School Board votes to allow Eugene Field Elementary School principal to return on probationary status
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School has been allowed to return to her job after a one-week leave. Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, placed Kelsey Whitley on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after learning of a photo Whitley had posted to her social media account. Maria Mundle, a former assistant superintendent, filled in last week during Whitley’s absence.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 28, 2022
Robert A. Gillaspie Jr.,54, Quincy, for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer on 10/24/22 in the 300 block of Spruce. Lodged 128. Joseph Smith, 52, Quincy, for FTA- Stealing. Lodged 128. Robert Miller (21) 2837 College, Quincy for FTA DWLS and FTA agg batt. Lodged 186. Cass D. Tasco (32)...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department awarded Illinois Department of Transportation traffic enforcement grant
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department recently was awarded a Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The program focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes. In a press release, Det. Gabe Vanderbol said, “We’re...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 10-14, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Virgil David Lemons and Jason David Lemons of Griggsville sold a...
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
khqa.com
Adams County crash leads to one fatality
One person has died after an Adams County crash on Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to a crash between a semi and a car at 400th Highway 57 around 4:20 p.m., according to Adams County sheriff chief deputy Sam Smith. The driver of the vehicle died. The semi driver was...
Records: Lying officers unpunished in 2018 inmate death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Three former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by the unpunished lies of other correctional officers who continue to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show.
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
wlds.com
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
muddyrivernews.com
muddyrivernews.com
‘Celebration of Success’ casts spotlight on positives connected with Unit 4 schools
MENDON, Ill. — The Unit 4 Foundation is one of those behind-the-scenes groups that bolsters a community school system by strengthening the programs and educational resources available to its students. The foundation steps out in the open once every two years with its “Celebration of Success” that honors the...
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
KBUR
