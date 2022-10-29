Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills headed to CIF playoffs after PCL victory over Irvine
Troy Leigber of Laguna Hills breaks loose for a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Irvine’s Nathan Sasaki tries to chase him down. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Laguna Hills High School football team is headed to the CIF playoffs. The Hawks (9-1, 2-1) clinched the No....
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
ocsportszone.com
FOOTBALL NOTES: CIF playoff pairings coming but final week of league play memorable
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston had a big game Thursday night leading the Centurions to a victory over Crean Lutheran. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) We realize many of you are looking ahead to Sunday morning when the CIF football playoff pairings are announced. Here are a few notes from...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Western wins Battle for the Bell and captures fifth straight league title
Western players head out onto the field for Friday’s game with Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Western High School’s football team captured the annual Battle for the Bell game Saturday, defeating Anaheim 62-13 at Western for its fifth straight Orange League title. Coach Dan Davidson’s Pioneers (8-1, 4-0)...
ocsportszone.com
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC
Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
coastreportonline.com
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
Jordan Addison injury update will make USC football fans uneasy
The USC Trojans’ football season hit a bit of a speedbump last week after losing to Utah. They incurred their first loss in the Lincoln Riley era, which was unfortunate. Ahead of a potentially important matchup against Arizona, the Trojans will have to face internal problems as well with regards to Jordan Addison.
onscene.tv
Hazmat Team Responds to Anaheim Marriott For Fentanyl Removal | Anaheim
10.27.2022 | 8:06 PM | ANAHEIM – Detectives with Huntington Beach Police Department, Major Crimes Task Force followed a vehicle into the parking structure of the Anaheim Marriott where they took him into custody. When they took him into custody, a bag of Fentanyl was found. Police immediately closed...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
