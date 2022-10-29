ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley follows straight-ahead path past Emmett in Class 4A playoffs

By Bob Lundeberg
 5 days ago

EMMETT, Idaho - After spending five hours on a bus, Shelley High School wanted to make an early statement in Friday night’s Class 4A playoff game.

The unranked Russets piled up 254 rushing yards in their 38-13 dismantling of fourth-ranked Emmett, and none were more impactful than a simple quarterback sneak by Nate Nelson on the game’s opening drive.

Facing third-and-1 from the Emmett 17-yard line, Nelson took the snap and kept his legs churning behind a ferocious offensive line. The pile kept moving, and Nelson was finally wrestled to the ground just shy of the goal line.

The senior ran it in himself one play later for the first of his four touchdowns, and the first-round playoff rout was officially on.

"I just follow my big man Hunter Higham, and if the hole happens to be there, I just keep on running," said Nelson, who noted that the Russets take pride in their physicality. "We have one of the best weight coaches in the state in coach Barry Johnson. He definitely helped get our physicality to where it was today."

Nelson finished with three rushing touchdowns on sneak plays and threw a 14-yard touchdown to tight end Michael Clegg that put Shelley up 31-7 late in the third quarter. The Russets (5-5) led 24-0 following a dominant first half.

Nelson, who completed seven of nine passes for 114 yards in Shelley’s Wing-T offense, didn’t play football as a junior but was convinced to return to the team this fall. When starting quarterback Brecker Williams suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 2, Nelson was thrown into the fire.

"I was playing safety at the start, and unluckily our quarterback got hurt, so I had to step in," Nelson said. "It took a long time to settle in, but the coaches, the community, and all the players were very supportive and helped me through everything."

Added coach Josh Wells: "(Nate) has stepped up big, has been a great senior leader and has managed our offense wonderfully."

Caden Johnson led Shelley’s balanced rushing attack with 13 carries for 81 yards. Kaden Kidman (78 yards) and Ryker Clinger (76 yards, TD) were equally effective.

Ry Fullerton had a strong game for the Huskies (7-3), running for 139 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Teammate Stevie Howe had nine receptions for 114 yards and a score.

The Russets held dangerous Emmett quarterback Dakota Perry to 14 of 27 passing for 158 yards with two interceptions.

"Our scout team really worked hard this week," Perry said. "We had to practice in like an inch of snow on Wednesday, so that was fun. But yeah, the scout team did a great job."

Shelley will have an even longer bus trip next week in a quarterfinal rematch against sixth-ranked Sandpoint. The teams also met in last year’s quarterfinals - with the Bulldogs escaping 21-14.

"We’re stoked," Wells said. "It’s a great feeling to be able to get a playoff win, especially against such a quality team and a good coach like coach (Rich) Hargitt."

