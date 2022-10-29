ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Friday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been coming off the bench thus far in his 76ers tenure. But on Friday, that will change. Superstar big Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to right knee injury recovery. And instead of replacing him with a big, head coach Doc Rivers will play a small-ball lineup with Melton joining in.
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
FOX Sports

Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

What are the Cowboys' chances to win the NFC?

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season after dominating the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday. Dak Prescott completed 77.8% of his passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and added one rushing score. Third-year running back Tony Pollard started in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott, popping off for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Three of Dallas' six wins have been by double digits.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 3

Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 3, the overall series and some Super 6 fun.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1

Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Orlando faces Dallas on 4-game road slide

LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 217. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Dallas looking to stop its four-game road slide. Dallas went 9-9 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Mavericks gave up 105.6 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season. Orlando finished 12-40 in Eastern Conference...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months.
ANAHEIM, CA

