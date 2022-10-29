Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Friday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been coming off the bench thus far in his 76ers tenure. But on Friday, that will change. Superstar big Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to right knee injury recovery. And instead of replacing him with a big, head coach Doc Rivers will play a small-ball lineup with Melton joining in.
Multiple Sixers react to Tyrese Maxey going off to lead Sixers to win
The Philadelphia 76ers needed a win in order to move back in the right direction on Friday when they took on the Toronto Raptors to continue their road trip. The Sixers were coming off a very tough loss to these same Raptors on Wednesday and they needed to take their game to the next level.
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions
The Philadelphia 76ers (3-4) take on the Washington Wizards (3-3) Monday at the Capital One Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 76ers vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers got off to a...
FOX Sports
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
FOX Sports
What are the Cowboys' chances to win the NFC?
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season after dominating the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday. Dak Prescott completed 77.8% of his passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and added one rushing score. Third-year running back Tony Pollard started in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott, popping off for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Three of Dallas' six wins have been by double digits.
FOX Sports
Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Player grades: Joel Embiid returns, leads Sixers to road win over Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers continued the road trip on Saturday when they paid a visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls looking to build off a win in Toronto. The Sixers were able to earn a gritty win and now they needed to just grow off the effort.
Raptors' Pascal Siakam praises Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey for big game
The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to get on track after a disappointing 1-4 start and a bad loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday to start a four-game road trip. In the rematch with the Raptors on Friday, the Sixers stepped up to the challenge and earned a 112-90 win thanks to the play of Tyrese Maxey.
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Wizards due to illness
The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to finish up a 4-game road trip on Monday against the Washington Wizards and win a third consecutive game. They look like they have been getting back on track following the 1-4 start. As they prepare for the Wizards and their matchup with Kristaps...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 3
Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 3, the overall series and some Super 6 fun.
FOX Sports
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
ESPN
Orlando faces Dallas on 4-game road slide
LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 217. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Dallas looking to stop its four-game road slide. Dallas went 9-9 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Mavericks gave up 105.6 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season. Orlando finished 12-40 in Eastern Conference...
Sixers vs. Wizards game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to finish up their 4-game road trip on a high note when they take on the Washington Wizards on Halloween night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers have won two in a row and are looking for another one on Monday.
FOX Sports
Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
FOX Sports
Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months.
