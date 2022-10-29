ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

fox44news.com

Scared Sober Haunted House raises money for the Sunshine Recovery House

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Spooky season is in full swing with haunted house all over Central Texas. But, one haunted house in particular has a deeper meaning behind it. “It’s not just a haunted house, it’s a haunted house for a purpose,” Sunshine recovery house executive director Jenn Tobin said.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Lakes are low, but the fishing is fine

After a year of below average rainfall and above average temperatures, last week’s rainfall, which was the most single-day total our area has gotten in more than a year, was refreshing, but not significant enough to make a dent in area lake levels. I remember back when my predecessor,...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky

Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
KWTX

Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Farm-to-table dinner benefits World Hunger Relief

November’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KWTX

‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions

For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
WACO, TX

