fox44news.com
Scared Sober Haunted House raises money for the Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Spooky season is in full swing with haunted house all over Central Texas. But, one haunted house in particular has a deeper meaning behind it. “It’s not just a haunted house, it’s a haunted house for a purpose,” Sunshine recovery house executive director Jenn Tobin said.
Joanna and Chip Gaines Have Renovated Over 250 Homes in Waco, Texas
Joanna and Chip Gaines helped popularize the modern farmhouse style and the couple has brought that look to over 250 homes in the Waco, Texas area.
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
First St. garage construction to shut down parking lot in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The parking lot located at 107 S. First St. in Temple will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure is reportedly due to construction on the First St. parking garage. The lot is expected to continue to be closed until September of 2023. There will...
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Lakes are low, but the fishing is fine
After a year of below average rainfall and above average temperatures, last week’s rainfall, which was the most single-day total our area has gotten in more than a year, was refreshing, but not significant enough to make a dent in area lake levels. I remember back when my predecessor,...
KWTX
McGregor woman’s elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display the talk of the town
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - An elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display set up in the front yard of a McGregor woman’s home is catching the attention of adults and kids of all ages. Christy Leos, 41, recently moved back to McGregor to the childhood home in which she was...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky
Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
KWTX
Waco Fire responds to car fire in downtown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responded to a fire in downtown Waco Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at the 200 block of 17th Street and Washington Street. Crews are responding to a car with a trailer on fire in...
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Farm-to-table dinner benefits World Hunger Relief
November’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for...
KBTX.com
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
Grow Waco, Texas, Grow: More Businesses Coming to Cottonwood Market
Central Texas just keeps growing and growing doesn't it? It seems like we say that all the time, but as it turns out, most of us are noticing more and more construction going on. Even driving around the area some of us have noticed road work, or a "coming soon" sign for business.
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
KWTX
‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
