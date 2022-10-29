ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WausauPilot

Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Astros-Phillies Game 3

Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 3, the overall series and some Super 6 fun.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

On this day in 2013: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks fans were in for a treat on this day in 2013, as this was the day Giannis Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut against the New York Knicks. It was a negligible debut for the then-19-year-old who was picked 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. Giannis played under five minutes in Milwaukee's 90-83 loss to New York. Little did the rest of the league know that taste of action would light the fire that would result in one of the best players in the world today.
MILWAUKEE, WI

