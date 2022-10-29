Read full article on original website
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after beating the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 at home.
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
To be fair, this is not untrue.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-1110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Steph Curry thinks he will play in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.
The Hornets look to get a win on Halloween.
Major League Baseball fans are always quick to point out when an umpire makes a controversial ball or strike call – especially when that call goes against their team. But what about when an umpire goes an entire game without making a single wrong call?. That is exactly what...
Class, the time has come for your final exam: the World Series. Nothing gets better than this. Hopefully, you've studied hard this season, learned new tools and made a few extra bucks in the process. Remember to keep your eyes on your own papers for this last stretch because we’re going to go over Game 3, the overall series and some Super 6 fun.
Not his proudest moment on the hardwood.
Sixth Man Of The Year Russell Westbrook?
Despite an inefficient shooting night, Westbrook seemed more comfortable as a reserve.
Milwaukee Bucks fans were in for a treat on this day in 2013, as this was the day Giannis Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut against the New York Knicks. It was a negligible debut for the then-19-year-old who was picked 15th overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. Giannis played under five minutes in Milwaukee's 90-83 loss to New York. Little did the rest of the league know that taste of action would light the fire that would result in one of the best players in the world today.
