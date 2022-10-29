ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1

Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

No. 4 Michigan routs Michigan State, bad blood spills over into tunnel scuffle

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan State players roughed up defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
EAST LANSING, MI

