Detroit Pistons Beat The Golden State Warriors 128-114
The Pistons Snap A Five Game Losing Streak And Pick Up A Much Needed Win.
Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Channing Frye tries to explains why Ben Simmons is showing a poor level this NBA season.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
Desmond Howard Talks Deion Sanders, Jackson State, and HBCU Football
Desmond Howard shares his views on Deion Sanders, Jackson State, and HBCU football with HBCU Legends.
FOX Sports
No. 4 Michigan routs Michigan State, bad blood spills over into tunnel scuffle
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan State players roughed up defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
