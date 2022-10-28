Read full article on original website
Early voting numbers looking low in some Central Texas counties
TEXAS, USA — The end of early voting for the mid-term elections is near but the number of participating voters is looking a bit low in Bell and McClennan County. According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, on the eighth day of early voting, 25% of eligible voters cast their ballot early in McLennan County in 2018. But this year, that number is just over 18%.
TxDOT announces new lane closures in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Beginning the night of Nov. 1, TxDOT will close various lanes along BUS 190 in Copperas Cove. The closures will allow for crews to begin a milling operation along the ongoing road project. Various lanes will be closed throughout the night to allow the operation to be conducted safely.
Still on the run | Coryell County sheriff provides update on search for Brandon Hogan
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — 6 News has learned that escaped pre-trial detainee Brandon Hogan, who was assigned to a Coryell County Jail work crew when he ran away, should never have been on that work crew at all. Sheriff Scott Williams said there is a classification process that allows...
WacoTrib.com
Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions
For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches. The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.
fox44news.com
Bridge work at Lake Whitney to cause closures
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
KXAN
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioner court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
fox44news.com
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
KWTX
Investigators offering $50K for information regarding death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Private Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood. Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance. “I don’t know if people are...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KWTX
Murder trial in Waco ‘trap’ house killing postponed after McLennan County DA is disqualified for alleged prosecutorial misconduct
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The murder trial of Kevin Darnell Wash was postponed Monday after prosecutors disqualified the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office from the case in the wake of prosecutorial misconduct and official oppression allegations levelled by Wash’s attorney. Defense attorney Jessi Freud alleged in motions filed...
Report: Jarrell tornado on the ground for 4 miles in Williamson County
The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service office compiled their full report on Monday night's tornado and thunderstorm wind damage near Jarrell in Williamson County.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
KXAN
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
fox44news.com
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
wtaw.com
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather
Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
