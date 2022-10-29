West-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, October 28, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Clear;47;NNW;6;47%

Anchorage, AK;Mostly cloudy;17;NE;3;73%

Billings, MT;Mostly cloudy;50;W;15;27%

Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;1;75%

Casper, WY;Clear;40;SW;14;46%

Cheyenne, WY;Clear;37;WNW;13;44%

Denver, CO;Mostly clear;41;S;2;68%

Fairbanks, AK;Mostly clear;4;ENE;8;96%

Grand Junction, CO;Clear;36;ENE;2;88%

Helena, MT;Partly cloudy;39;SSE;3;54%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;87;ENE;8;74%

Juneau, AK;Cloudy;37;ENE;9;93%

Las Vegas, NV;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;3;25%

Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;62;E;3;77%

Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;60;NE;2;83%

Olympia, WA;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;100%

Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;61;NE;2;37%

Portland, OR;Showers;52;NNE;1;97%

Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;2;39%

Roswell, NM;Clear;49;W;6;79%

Sacramento, CA;Clear;54;NNW;1;61%

Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;42;SE;5;67%

San Diego, CA;Clear;62;NNE;2;87%

San Francisco, CA;Clear;53;ESE;2;84%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;49;SE;5;86%

Spokane, WA;Partly cloudy;45;NNE;5;76%

Tucson, AZ;Mostly clear;61;E;2;27%

