West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, October 28, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Clear;47;NNW;6;47%
Anchorage, AK;Mostly cloudy;17;NE;3;73%
Billings, MT;Mostly cloudy;50;W;15;27%
Boise, ID;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;1;75%
Casper, WY;Clear;40;SW;14;46%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;37;WNW;13;44%
Denver, CO;Mostly clear;41;S;2;68%
Fairbanks, AK;Mostly clear;4;ENE;8;96%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;36;ENE;2;88%
Helena, MT;Partly cloudy;39;SSE;3;54%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;87;ENE;8;74%
Juneau, AK;Cloudy;37;ENE;9;93%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;3;25%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;62;E;3;77%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;60;NE;2;83%
Olympia, WA;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;100%
Phoenix, AZ;Partly cloudy;61;NE;2;37%
Portland, OR;Showers;52;NNE;1;97%
Reno, NV;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;2;39%
Roswell, NM;Clear;49;W;6;79%
Sacramento, CA;Clear;54;NNW;1;61%
Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly clear;42;SE;5;67%
San Diego, CA;Clear;62;NNE;2;87%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;53;ESE;2;84%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Clear;49;SE;5;86%
Spokane, WA;Partly cloudy;45;NNE;5;76%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly clear;61;E;2;27%
