Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, October 29, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;58;N;6;77%
Baton Rouge, LA;Cloudy;65;ENE;3;88%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;5;50%
Chicago, IL;Clear;49;NE;1;84%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;55;N;14;92%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;47;SE;7;63%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;47;SE;3;70%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;51;SSW;5;54%
El Paso, TX;Mostly clear;53;ESE;2;47%
Fargo, ND;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;5;79%
Houston, TX;Cloudy;60;NW;3;91%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;50;N;5;63%
Little Rock, AR;Cloudy;63;NE;4;66%
Madison, WI;Clear;40;SE;1;95%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly clear;44;SSW;5;85%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Partly cloudy;48;SE;5;60%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;72;ESE;4;78%
Oklahoma City, OK;Cloudy;51;N;3;89%
Omaha, NE;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly clear;58;NW;3;77%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;49;S;8;79%
Springfield, IL;Clear;41;ENE;3;85%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;44;NNE;1;94%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly cloudy;57;N;1;72%
Wichita, KS;Mostly clear;46;NE;2;74%
Copyright 2022 AccuWeather
Comments / 0