Central-Current Conditions

By Accuweather
 2 days ago

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, October 29, 2022

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Austin, TX;Cloudy;58;N;6;77%

Baton Rouge, LA;Cloudy;65;ENE;3;88%

Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;5;50%

Chicago, IL;Clear;49;NE;1;84%

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;55;N;14;92%

Des Moines, IA;Clear;47;SE;7;63%

Dodge City, KS;Clear;47;SE;3;70%

Duluth, MN;Cloudy;51;SSW;5;54%

El Paso, TX;Mostly clear;53;ESE;2;47%

Fargo, ND;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;5;79%

Houston, TX;Cloudy;60;NW;3;91%

Kansas City, MO;Clear;50;N;5;63%

Little Rock, AR;Cloudy;63;NE;4;66%

Madison, WI;Clear;40;SE;1;95%

Milwaukee, WI;Mostly clear;44;SSW;5;85%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Partly cloudy;48;SE;5;60%

New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;72;ESE;4;78%

Oklahoma City, OK;Cloudy;51;N;3;89%

Omaha, NE;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%

San Antonio, TX;Mostly clear;58;NW;3;77%

Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;49;S;8;79%

Springfield, IL;Clear;41;ENE;3;85%

St. Louis, MO;Clear;44;NNE;1;94%

Tulsa, OK;Mostly cloudy;57;N;1;72%

Wichita, KS;Mostly clear;46;NE;2;74%

