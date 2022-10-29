ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m.     Game […]
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Teams gaining momentum in Level 2

MILWAUKEE - Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs is usually the week when the cream rises to the top. An eventful level one of the playoffs set up very intriguing match ups in this week's FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Marquette...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

High school football Round 2 playoff highlights

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
BROOKFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Sectional finals contested in WIAA boys soccer playoffs

The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin. The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5. Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:. 2022 WIAA...
WISCONSIN STATE
anonymouseagle.com

Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette

Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Warhawks Win in Epic Fashion on Homecoming

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team registered another instant classic win at Perkins Stadium Saturday, defeating UW-River Falls 30-27 on a field goal with no time remaining. The Warhawks picked up the win in front of a stellar crowd in excess of 13,000 at The Perk during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration.
WHITEWATER, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job

Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI

October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
WEST BEND, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pfannerstill: ‘We gather here tonight as one Hartland’

HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park,...
HARTLAND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI

October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
WEST BEND, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy