Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings
(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m. Game […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz 2022: Teams gaining momentum in Level 2
MILWAUKEE - Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs is usually the week when the cream rises to the top. An eventful level one of the playoffs set up very intriguing match ups in this week's FOX6 High School Blitz. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Marquette...
CBS 58
High school football Round 2 playoff highlights
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
Sectional finals contested in WIAA boys soccer playoffs
The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin. The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5. Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:. 2022 WIAA...
anonymouseagle.com
Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette
Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
whitewaterbanner.com
Warhawks Win in Epic Fashion on Homecoming
Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team registered another instant classic win at Perkins Stadium Saturday, defeating UW-River Falls 30-27 on a field goal with no time remaining. The Warhawks picked up the win in front of a stellar crowd in excess of 13,000 at The Perk during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration.
Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job
Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
Wisconsin wins exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire 76-45
The Wisconsin Badgers take care of business in an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire at the Kohl Center, winning by 31 points.
Embracing ‘unknowns,’ Wisconsin starts anew vs. South Dakota
After losing Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, Wisconsin opens up its 2022-23 campaign against South Dakota on Nov. 7 in
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pfannerstill: ‘We gather here tonight as one Hartland’
HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community. A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
Let’s go girls! Shania Twain to play at Kohl Center in May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Let’s go girls! Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her talents to UW-Madison’s Kohl Center in May 2023 as part of her upcoming tour. The five-time Grammy winner will stop in Madison on May 16 in the midst of her 49-stop tour in support of her upcoming album Queen of Me, which releases on Feb. 3, 2023. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
Comments / 0