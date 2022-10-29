Read full article on original website
Christian County High School Announces Lady Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Hannah Ambrose has resigned from her position as head coach of the Lady Colonels soccer team. Ambrose led the Lady Colonels to a 9-32-4 record and a region tournament appearance in 2020. “I have loved coaching for the past...
Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs
It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
Soccer’s spectacular season ends in final minute of double overtime vs Murray State
Just like that, the Saluki women’s soccer’s cinderella season ends in heartbreak against #8-seeded Murray State (7-11-3, 5-5-2 MVC) with a 2-1 final score. The upset loss ends an eventful record-breaking season for the Salukis that saw them rise into one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference Teams as well as appearing in the first conference tournament game in school history.
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
PHOTOS – Hoptown & Christian County Debut Bowling
While it was more of an intra-squad scrimmage with the bowlers from both programs intermingled, Hopkinsville and Christian County took to the lanes at Southern Lanes to kick off the bowling programs at both schools. With the schools sharing coaching staffs, it gave the coaches to get a look at their bowlers in a competitive situation ahead of a tournament next week in Mayfield. YourSportsEdge.Com was there Saturday and got these pics. Take a look.
Clarksville Academy dominates Mount Juliet Christian, breaks records on offense
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy football (7-3) hosted their final home game of the regular season against Mount Juliet Christian Academy (1-9) on Friday. The Cougars entered the contest against the Saints riding a two-game winning streak. Before the night was over, Clarksville Academy expanded that streak...
Hopkinsville defeats Paducah Tilghman on Friday night to finish the regular season on a high note…
The Hopkinsville Tigers held on to defeat The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Friday night 30 to 26. The Tigers finish the regular season on a three-game win streak and 5 and 5 record heading into the post season next week. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. The Tigers...
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
Madisonville, Hopkins County to break ground on new Sports Plex Thursday
The City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Government will break ground Thursday on its new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The groundbreaking will take place 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 839 Midtown Boulevard and the community is invited to attend. The building on 22 acres of land will feature six basketball...
Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
Fright on Franklin turns downtown Clarksville into circus, with lions, tigers and bears | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mermaids, superheroes, ghosts and zombies walked the streets of downtown Saturday with the return of Fright on Franklin. The event drew hundreds of children along with more than 60 candy tables hosted by Clarksville businesses and organizations. This was the first time the event...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
WKU dedicates dormitory in honor of first Black student to enroll after desegregation
A woman who ushered in an era of social and academic change at Western Kentucky University now has a building on campus named in her honor. The former Northeast residence hall was dedicated today as Margaret Munday Hall. The Auburn native was the first Black student to enroll and graduate...
G.H.O.S.T. fills Austin Peay State University campus with trick or treaters | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN. (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In spite of a couple of light sprinkles of rain, G.H.O.S.T. (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick or Treating) brought a large crowd to Austin Peay State University on Sunday. The free event has been an APSU Student Government Association holiday staple for 28...
Online obituaries Oct. 28, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department...
One killed, two hurt in Trigg County crash
A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
