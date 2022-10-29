While it was more of an intra-squad scrimmage with the bowlers from both programs intermingled, Hopkinsville and Christian County took to the lanes at Southern Lanes to kick off the bowling programs at both schools. With the schools sharing coaching staffs, it gave the coaches to get a look at their bowlers in a competitive situation ahead of a tournament next week in Mayfield. YourSportsEdge.Com was there Saturday and got these pics. Take a look.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO