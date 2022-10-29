Read full article on original website
Mansfield, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mansfield. The South Grand Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
Duncanville routs DeSoto in storied Texas high school football rivalry
One of the most anticipated high school football matchups in Texas took place in Dallas County on Friday night between the Duncanville Panthers and the DeSoto Eagles. It was a one-sided affair as Duncanville rolled to a 41-17 victory over their rivals. “I feel like the kids finally played ...
Look: Owen Allen leads Southlake Carroll over Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 38-23
By Cody Thorn | Photos by Brian McLean SOUTHLAKE, Texas - In a top-10 battle in Class 6A Texas high school football, No. 6-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson started quickly and built a two-touchdown lead. Then, No. 3 Southlake Carroll and Owen Allen took over and picked up a 38-23 win at Dragon ...
fox4news.com
Rain causes delays, cancelations of high school football, events Friday night
DALLAS - It was a rough night Friday for outdoor events like early trick-or-treating and high school football. Lightning delayed some games and threatened to delay others. One of the games delayed was at Highland Park, where they were taking on Richardson High School. Heavy rain and lightning forced officials...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Comments After Another Devastating Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference with a 41-31 loss to the #7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the game:. “Our guys played their...
starlocalmedia.com
Top photos from Friday's state-ranked showdown between Allen and Prosper
In a meeting of teams ranked in the state's top 15, Prosper got the better of Allen, 29-24. Check out the action from Friday's rain-soaked showdown between state powerhouses.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade
It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
This $35 Million Dollar Dallas, TX Home Comes With It’s Own Golf Course
There is so much for people to enjoy about this $35 million dollar home in Dallas, Texas. Especially if you love to golf, as it comes with its own 2-hole regulation golf course that comes with its own sand traps and water features. But that is not all if you’re a golf enthusiast as there is a golf simulator also set up inside this home in Dallas. Although, if you think this would be the perfect home for you and your family you better have deep pockets as the list price is $35 million dollars.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
When to expect rain, storms in North Texas this weekend
Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened on northbound Loop 12 at the NW Highway exit at around 3:45 a.m.
fox4news.com
Missing mother found dead in Oak Cliff
Police are trying to piece together how a missing Dallas woman died. Alyssa Thomas was reported missing earlier this month. Her longtime friend found her body in the brush behind a vacant lot.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
EXCLUSIVE: 'All that stuff... was a lie' | In jailhouse interview, North Dallas doctor denies he poisoned IV bags
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, says surveillance video evidence of him at an IV warmer is misleading. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was eager to tell his side of the story. The Dallas anesthesiologist accused of poisoning patients called WFAA from the Limestone County Detention...
Live Radar: Widespread heavy rain for most of North Texas and much cooler, isolated flooding possible
A ton of nonsevere rain, chilly temperatures, sunshine, and a warm-up. Those are your weather stories on this rainy Friday morning! The first wave of rain will be crossing the area through the morning producing up to an inch of rain.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
