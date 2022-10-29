ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luton Town vs Sunderland: Team News, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View

By Will Jeffries
 2 days ago

Sunderland visit Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town, who currently sit in ninth place. All tickets for the game have been sold in what is a key fixture for both teams.

Last time out, Sunderland lost 4-2 at home to Burnley, while Luton lost 4-0 at Watford with a depleted squad due to a sickness bug.

Tony Mowbray knows his side will have to be at their very best this weekend if they are to get anything from this game, knowing Luton reached the Playoff Semi-Finals last year.

Mowbray explained: “They are a real threat to anyone at home.

“They have taken some big scalps, they have a lot of players with real physical stature, but I hope we can give them some problems.

“We expect it to be a tough game. Luton are a hugely different proposition away from home in my opinion.

“Nathan Jones' teams are always 100% maximum full throttle every game. You have to be ready for that sort of confrontation.

“We have to play our game and make sure they don’t turn it into a game that they may be physically better and stronger than us.

“We’ve got to make sure that with the ball we are very good, and we give them problems.”

Team News:

Luton Town have doubts over some of their squad after a recent sickness bug, although Dan Potts and Henri Lansbury trained this week.

Fred Onyedinma is unlikely to play after struggling with his groin issue, while Reece Burke (Hamstring) and Cauley Woodrow (Calf) are also missing.

Gabriel Osho will be missing for the home side after he was sent off against Watford last weekend, meaning he is suspended for this match.

James Shea and Glen Rea are also absent for the Hatters.

For Sunderland , Ellis Simms could be in line for a return to action after spending six weeks out with a toe Injury. Simms took part in the open training session at the Stadium of Light and is likely to play a part at Kenilworth Road.

Patrick Roberts might be available having recovered from the hamstring issue that saw him sidelined for the defeat against Burnley, while Gooch (Foot), Aji Alese (Ankle), Dan Ballard (Foot), Ross Stewart (Thigh) and Niall Huggins (Heel) are all missing.

Last meeting:

The two sides last played each other in League One in January 2019, where the two sides played out a draw, with Sunderland’s goal scored by Chris Maguire.

Sunderland team: McLaughlin, O’Nien, Baldwin, Flanagan, James, McGeouch, Power, McGeady, Maguire, Gooch, Wyke

Recent Form:

Luton: DDWWL

Sunderland: DLWLL

Luton vs Sunderland head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Luton wins: 1

Draws: 2

Sunderland wins: 7

Referee: James Linington

James Linington will take charge of this game and has refereed 36 matches over the last 12 months and has issued 135 yellow cards.

Linington took charge of Sheffield United vs Sunderland in August 2022, as the Black Cats came back to the Northeast with nothing after losing to the Blades 2-1.

He will be assisted by Nigel Lugg and Adrian Waters, with John Busby acting as the fourth official.

Opposition View : Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones said it’s a great feeling ahead of taking charge of what will be his 300th match on Saturday.

The Welshman explained: “I’ve got to be honest with you, I'd have been proud to reach 30, but to reach 300 is a fantastic achievement and I'm very, very proud of that at a wonderful club like this.

“When you set out as a manager, you want to survive first and foremost, you don’t just think ‘I want to survive and I want to impact’, but the way that the game is, then it’s very, very difficult and to be surviving in the Championship now means that you’re doing something right.

Jones on Sunderland:

“A lovely club, great following, great club, obviously someone we know very well.

“Obviously lost a manager and replaced him with an equally as good manager. In terms of Tony, he knows the league, knows how to play, very fluid side who tries to play, and will be really difficult to play against.

“But it’s the Championship, new test, different test from Watford and more of a similar test to Queens Park Rangers if you like and things, but just another Championship game and they’ll fill the away end no doubt, so the atmosphere should be fantastic and one we can really look forward to.

“It’s good to see them on the up, but we’d like to put them down a little bit on Saturday.”

