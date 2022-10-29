Read full article on original website
Red Devils, Raiders to open playoffs at home
All three of Laurens County’s high-school football teams have qualified for the playoffs in their respective classifications. Clinton (10-0) had already wrapped of the championship of Region 4-3A before Friday night’s 37-6 victory over Emerald. The Red Devils, ranked 3rd in the state in 3A, take on Travelers Rest (4-6), the 4th seed in Region 3, at Wilder Stadium next Friday night. The Devildogs inherited a 1st-round matchup in Clinton as a result of Blue Ridge’s 49-48 win over TR.
Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
Blue Hose Blurbs: Women 7th, men 9th in BSC hoops polls
Rk - School (first-place votes) The PC men placed 9th of 10 in the preseason poll. Longwood is the favorite. The defending champion Lancers are the preseason favorite for the 1st time, as the voting panel of head coaches and media bestowed 16 first-place votes and 195 total points upon this year's squad. Winthrop followed in 2nd-place with 170 points and 1 first-place vote, followed by UNC Asheville in the 3rd spot with 159 points and 2 1st-place nods.
Why Clemson football defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin had to get 'a little meaner'
CLEMSON – When Brent Venables was defensive coordinator for Clemson, his intensity level was so high that he required an assistant to stand three feet behind during games and grab the coach by the belt to keep him off the field. Then there is Wes Goodwin. Goodwin as a...
Marist handles Hose, 37-7
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The weight of another long football season prevented Presbyterian from floating the Hudson River on Saturday as Marist sank the Blue Hose, 37-7, at Tenney Stadium. It was the Red Foxes’ 1st home victory of the season in five games. Marist (3-5, 3-3 PFL) outrushed...
Spencer Rattler delivers head-scratching quote about South Carolina offense after loss to Mizzou
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina offense didn’t get much going in a 23-10 loss to Mizzou on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler threw for 171 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception and the Gamecocks only managed 32 total rushing yards. It wasn’t a great performance from OC...
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 11
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eleventh week of FFN 2022.
Galloway Thrilled to be Living His Dream as a Clemson Tiger
Brevin Galloway was not going to lie. It was a little weird when he first walked into the Clemson basketball facility at Littlejohn Coliseum and saw Alex Hemenway.
Spartanburg leads Day 1 of the Cyder Cup at Green Valley
The first two rounds of the 19th Annual Cyder Cup Matches at Green Valley on Saturday turned into a good day for the guests. Team Spartanburg took an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team Greenville with two strong sessions. Spartanburg held a 5.5-2.5 advantage after Saturday’s early best-ball matches.Dustin Adair and Steven...
Women's college basketball: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston headlines 10 players to watch in 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 women's college basketball season is just around the corner as the new campaign is set to tip off Nov. 8. Two-time All-American Aliyah Boston and defending national champion South Carolina garner plenty of preseason attention, but Boston is not the only star in the sport. She headlines our list of the 10 players to watch this season.
No love from this ESPN broadcast trio
Clemson isn't getting much love from this ESPN broadcast team. During the Michigan-Michigan State game Saturday night on ABC, play-by-play man Sean McDonough, color commentator Todd Blackledge and sideline (...)
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum predictions for Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on SEC Nation
The site of "SEC Nation" on Saturday morning was Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football game. During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Clemson fans mixing it up with ESPN's Dinich on Twitter
ESPN's Heather Dinich was called out by Clemson fans during the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday. Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, tweeted about the Buckeyes losing to the (...)
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
