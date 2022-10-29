ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Red Devils, Raiders to open playoffs at home

All three of Laurens County’s high-school football teams have qualified for the playoffs in their respective classifications. Clinton (10-0) had already wrapped of the championship of Region 4-3A before Friday night’s 37-6 victory over Emerald. The Red Devils, ranked 3rd in the state in 3A, take on Travelers Rest (4-6), the 4th seed in Region 3, at Wilder Stadium next Friday night. The Devildogs inherited a 1st-round matchup in Clinton as a result of Blue Ridge’s 49-48 win over TR.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Ridge View football fans defiant as accusations put season in jeopardy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of football fans showed up for Ridge View High School Friday, hoping to encourage the team to win against A.C. Flora amid growing controversy. Earlier that day, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) voted to sanction Ridge View, after an investigation found three players were ineligible due to address concerns.
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose Blurbs: Women 7th, men 9th in BSC hoops polls

Rk - School (first-place votes) The PC men placed 9th of 10 in the preseason poll. Longwood is the favorite. The defending champion Lancers are the preseason favorite for the 1st time, as the voting panel of head coaches and media bestowed 16 first-place votes and 195 total points upon this year's squad. Winthrop followed in 2nd-place with 170 points and 1 first-place vote, followed by UNC Asheville in the 3rd spot with 159 points and 2 1st-place nods.
CLINTON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Marist handles Hose, 37-7

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – The weight of another long football season prevented Presbyterian from floating the Hudson River on Saturday as Marist sank the Blue Hose, 37-7, at Tenney Stadium. It was the Red Foxes’ 1st home victory of the season in five games. Marist (3-5, 3-3 PFL) outrushed...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
scgolfclub.com

Spartanburg leads Day 1 of the Cyder Cup at Green Valley

The first two rounds of the 19th Annual Cyder Cup Matches at Green Valley on Saturday turned into a good day for the guests. Team Spartanburg took an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team Greenville with two strong sessions. Spartanburg held a 5.5-2.5 advantage after Saturday’s early best-ball matches.Dustin Adair and Steven...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

