Blackhawk volleyball tops Southwood in 4, headed to 1A state title game
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team took down Southwood 3-1 (25-19, 28-26, 20-25, 25-13) to advance to the IHSAA Class 1A state championship game. The Braves, ranked fifth in Class 1A, were led by Allie Boyer's 19 kills and Abbie Cresse's 12 kills. Emi Wood led the way with 30 digs, while Leena Leichty pitched in with 40 assists.
Bellmont volleyball sweeps NorthWood, advances to second straight 3A title game
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bellmont volleyball team swept NorthWood 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10) to advance to its second straight IHSAA Class 3A state championship game. The Braves were led by Utah State commit Delaney Lawson's match-high 24 kills. Jackie Sutter added 10 kills, while Hailey Cole pitched in with six. Three different Braves had double-digit digs, led by Sami Christen's 16. Lauren Ross led the way for Bellmont with 35 assists.
Norwell's Kahn inks with IU East
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell senior runner Makenzee Kahn signed her letter of intent to continue her track and cross country careers collegiately at IU East on Monday morning. Kahn helped Norwell to sectional and regional cross country titles as a senior this fall. She plans to study business administration.
Wrestling coaches preview upcoming season at media day
Wrestling coaches converged for a media day at Decatur before official practices begin on Oct. 31.
Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in hopes of making its third straight […]
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
Orioles fall in final seconds
HARTFORD — Most football coaches believe that special teams impact a game every bit as much as the offense or defense. Friday’s WIAA Division-2 Level-2 playoff confrontation between North Shore Conference rivals Homestead and Hartford hinged on them. Homestead seniors Myles Kelly and Xavier Smith stormed through the...
Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 460 positive cases this week, (Saturday, Oct. 22 to today), bringing totals to 118,406 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today.
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
Police respond to a crash near Maplecrest Rd and Rothman Rd
Police are on the scene of a 3-car crash near the intersection of Maplecrest and Rothman roads.
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
UPDATE: Syracuse Woman Dies After Single-Vehicle Accident
NORTH MANCHESTER — A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in southeast Kosciusko County. At 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on South SR 13, near East SR 14, North Manchester. According to an accident...
Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
Three teens found dead in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a call on a 10852 West 900 North property Sunday afternoon and found three dead teens in a car. ISP Trooper Aaron Price found the bodies around 3 p.m. in a blue 2008 Ford. All three, Robert Bontrager, 18,...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Coliseum hosts Fort Wayne Fall RV Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those in the market for an RV, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the place to be as the Coliseum kicked off Day 2 of the Fort Wayne Fall RV Sale Saturday morning. The event consists of a blowout sale, which David...
Morning fog, mostly sunny & mild Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The morning starts off with areas of fog and temperatures in the lower 50s. The fog should dissipate by the middle of the morning. Other than a few morning clouds, it’s a mostly sunny day with highs topping out in the middle 60s.
