golaurens.com

Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy

Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
CLINTON, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
GREENVILLE, SC
scgolfclub.com

Spartanburg leads Day 1 of the Cyder Cup at Green Valley

The first two rounds of the 19th Annual Cyder Cup Matches at Green Valley on Saturday turned into a good day for the guests. Team Spartanburg took an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team Greenville with two strong sessions. Spartanburg held a 5.5-2.5 advantage after Saturday’s early best-ball matches.Dustin Adair and Steven...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

High School football playoff brackets released

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

