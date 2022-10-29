Read full article on original website
Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy
Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
First African-American State Trooper honored with a park in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Newberry for the celebration and ribbon cutting of the U.S. Marshall Israel Brooks Jr. Park, a park that honors the first ever African American Highway Patrolman, Israel Brooks Jr, who joined in 1967. The park is located at 2420 Holloway street...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
Flush by Flush: LCWSC planning for massive growth in Laurens County
One measure of growth in a community is where the stuff will go when people flush their toilets. It may not be glamorous or ribbon-cutting worthy, but it carries real numbers about how many people could be moving into Laurens County during its current growth spurt. That growth could transform...
Spartanburg leads Day 1 of the Cyder Cup at Green Valley
The first two rounds of the 19th Annual Cyder Cup Matches at Green Valley on Saturday turned into a good day for the guests. Team Spartanburg took an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team Greenville with two strong sessions. Spartanburg held a 5.5-2.5 advantage after Saturday’s early best-ball matches.Dustin Adair and Steven...
Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees with Halloween special
Today is Halloween and it's also the end of "Adopt a shelter dog month."
Wreaths Across America expands in Greenwood to honor veterans
The second annual Wreaths Across America campaign is returning to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on approximately 2,000 veterans’ graves.
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
Travelers Rest fishing team wins nearly $40,000 in 2022 SC Fall Classic
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — A fishing team out of Travelers Rest has won nearly $40,000 in the 2022 SC Fall Classic fishing tournament. The fishing team started with Burton Harbin as fishing was something he always wanted to do, Harbin said. Harbin's team consist of his family and friends...
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
Coroner: Inmate dies at hospital while being treated for ‘medical event’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after an inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, 48-year-old John Edward Miller was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at around 2:25 p.m. on Oct....
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
Memorial revealed for Upstate Air Force pilot killed during Cuban Missile Crisis
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A memorial was revealed for an Upstate Air Force pilot who was killed during the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago. On October 27, 1962, Maj. Rudolf Anderson was shot down by enemy fire near Cuba. Anderson was a 1948 graduate of Clemson University and...
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
1 in custody following shooting in Taylors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
