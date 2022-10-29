ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Times-Reporter

Get to know Andrew Swigert,who performs tricks at Newcomerstown football games

This week, we get to know Andrew Swigert, a sixth-grader at Newcomerstown Middle School who is a manager for the town’s high school football team. Swigert also is a member of the Biddy Football Team and a member of the Bingo Club. Swigert is a popular participant at games, performing stunts and gymnastic acts when he runs out on the field to retrieve the tee the kicker uses on kickoffs.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
The Morning Call

Dieruff football gets big day from Mekhi Ashby and a win over Allen to even all-time series

Bright sunshine abounded at J. Birney Crum Stadium Saturday afternoon and it shined just a little brighter on Dieruff’s side of the field during a 37-14 Huskies win in the final game of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season. The future also seems bright for the Huskies considering the number of players who are slated to return in 2023. One of them is Mekhi Ashby, a junior who ...
ALLENTOWN, PA

