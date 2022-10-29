Read full article on original website
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 30
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Sunday, Oct. 30. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
Get to know Andrew Swigert,who performs tricks at Newcomerstown football games
This week, we get to know Andrew Swigert, a sixth-grader at Newcomerstown Middle School who is a manager for the town’s high school football team. Swigert also is a member of the Biddy Football Team and a member of the Bingo Club. Swigert is a popular participant at games, performing stunts and gymnastic acts when he runs out on the field to retrieve the tee the kicker uses on kickoffs.
Dieruff football gets big day from Mekhi Ashby and a win over Allen to even all-time series
Bright sunshine abounded at J. Birney Crum Stadium Saturday afternoon and it shined just a little brighter on Dieruff’s side of the field during a 37-14 Huskies win in the final game of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season. The future also seems bright for the Huskies considering the number of players who are slated to return in 2023. One of them is Mekhi Ashby, a junior who ...
