KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
ABC 15 News
Go All In Fest is coming to Mesa! Be inspired, grow your mind and learn from entrepreneurs, experts and more.
Go All In Fest is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Go All In Fest this year has evolved into an event that brings together the most inspiring people, internationally celebrated leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are an example of humanity's limitless potential. Go All In Fest happens in...
AZFamily
Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Puppy Maison has been through a lot, now ready for adoption
Meet sweet little puppy Maison! This small boy has been through quite the journey in his young life. He found his way to Friends for Life Animal Rescue when he was found as a stray and turned in to Maricopa County. It became obvious very quickly he wasn't acting like...
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
'We just want to know who it was and why': Family seeking justice more than a year after Phoenix murder
PHOENIX — Two days after meeting his first-born child, Arturo Enriquez Marmolejo was murdered on the doorstep of his Phoenix home. The homicide happened 417 days ago near 24th Street and McDowell Road. Since then, his family hasn’t been able to get closure, as no one has been arrested in the case.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
SignalsAZ
Every Dog has its Day at Woofstock in Chandler
It’s all about dogs at the City of Chandler’s Woofstock, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tumbleweed Park. Dog lovers and their well-mannered, leashed pups are invited to partake in festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It promises to be a ‘fur-filled’ day of free family fun for all. You and your pooch can visit the pet-related vendors and participate in activities that are sure to have him (and you) begging to come out and play.
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak
fox10phoenix.com
Habitat for Humanity volunteers clean up, rehab Sunnyslope neighborhood
PHOENIX - Dozens of volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo, and local churches went through Sunnyslope picking up trash and working with paintbrushes to make the community a nicer place to live. Sally Martinez has lived in the neighborhood for years, and her house needed some work. "This would...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Great Halloween weather ahead of big changes coming midweek
PHOENIX — We couldn't have asked for a better Halloween forecast! It will be sunny and seasonable, with pleasant trick-or-treating conditions. Valley highs will top out in the low 80s, putting us right near the normal for this time of year. That will put temperatures in the 70s for trick-or-treating this evening.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after French bulldog stolen from Glendale owner, dog returned safe
GLENDALE, AZ — A French Bulldog has been returned to his owner after he was stolen from his owner in Glendale. On October 5, 10-month-old Niño was stolen from his owner while out for a walk near 59th and Maryland avenues. According to the owner, the dog is valued at about $4,000.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino
PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Beloved Florence pastor shot and killed while visiting family members in Kansas
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday services will never be the same at the Union Baptist Church in Florence. Pastor Donald Woolridge died unexpectedly Monday when he was shot and killed at a home in Topeka, Kansas. “It’s senseless,” said neighbor Steven Salazar. “It shouldn’t have have happened. He was such a nice man.”
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
Man arrested after stealing, using credit cards he stole from gym lockers in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested on Friday after being connected to a series of gym locker burglaries in Mesa over the past month. Gregory Freeman, 39, is accused of breaking into at least 6 gym lockers at two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa and stealing credit cards between September 28 and October 28, the Mesa Police Department said.
fox10phoenix.com
Piestewa Peak hiker suffers a seizure, falls off the steep trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A man was hiking on the Piestewa Peak trail in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 29, had a seizure and fell, the fire department said. The man, in his 30s, "fell off the north side" of the trail around 4 p.m, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. Family members called 911 when they noticed he was experiencing a possible seizure and then fell.
