Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Rare call by home-plate umpire helps Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled the right strings in masterful Game 1 win
HOUSTON - The Philadelphia Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the 2022 World Series against the heavily favored Houston Astros. They prevailed 6-5 in Game 1, despite the Astros taking a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. A big reason the Phillies won this ballgame was the work of first-year manager Rob Thomson.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros' Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick's World Series homecoming a big deal for Philly-made family
This will be McCormick's second time at the World Series and he gets to play in his hometown stadium.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss
Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base during Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series. Altuve had a rough time at the plate Friday night, but he was able to single with two outs in the ninth and steal second off Seranthony Dominguez, putting the winning run in scoring position. This marked Altuve's first steal of the postseason and 19th on the year. The 32-year-old began the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a double play, but he was still able to give his team a chance to win in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Astros came up short, and their second baseman is hitting just .108 across 37 at bats in the postseason with only one extra-base hit.
Rockets And Clippers Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Heads to bench
Mancini will be on the bench for Game 2 of the World Series against the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mancini is struggling significantly at the plate this postseason, going hitless in 16 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and pushing Yordan Alvarez to the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Activated, outrighted to Triple-A
Ellis (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Ellis appeared in only two games for the Orioles before he required season-ending shoulder surgery in early May, and he won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. It's unclear if he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: White Sox only team remaining with opening; Matt Quatraro, Skip Schumaker land jobs
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, leaving the Chicago White Sox as the only team without a skipper in place.
CBS Sports
World Series weather forecast: Phillies-Astros Game 3 could be impacted by rain at Citizens Bank Park
The 2022 World Series is scheduled to resume with Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Philadelphia. The two clubs split Games 1 and 2 at Houston's Minute Maid Park and now the series, which has become a best-of-five, shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Here's how to watch Game 3.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Ross Chastain pulls off unreal wall ride in final corner at Martinsville to make the Championship 4
With one of the most spectacular last lap moves in the history of NASCAR and one of the most unbelievable highlights ever seen in a stock car race, Ross Chastain made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR playoffs by putting his foot to the floorboard and riding the outside wall the entire length of the final corner at Martinsville Speedway, passing five cars and playoff rival Denny Hamlin to advance to the championship round by just one point.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Lands on IR with knee injury
The Giants placed Bredeson (knee) on their injured reserve list Saturday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Bredeson will now be forced to miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered Week 7 at Jacksonville. Rookie third-rounder Joshua Ezeudu will likely step in as the Giants' starting left guard until Bredeson is ready to play again.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
