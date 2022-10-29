ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base during Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series. Altuve had a rough time at the plate Friday night, but he was able to single with two outs in the ninth and steal second off Seranthony Dominguez, putting the winning run in scoring position. This marked Altuve's first steal of the postseason and 19th on the year. The 32-year-old began the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a double play, but he was still able to give his team a chance to win in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Astros came up short, and their second baseman is hitting just .108 across 37 at bats in the postseason with only one extra-base hit.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries

Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis

Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Heads to bench

Mancini will be on the bench for Game 2 of the World Series against the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mancini is struggling significantly at the plate this postseason, going hitless in 16 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and pushing Yordan Alvarez to the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports

Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury

Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Chris Ellis: Activated, outrighted to Triple-A

Ellis (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Ellis appeared in only two games for the Orioles before he required season-ending shoulder surgery in early May, and he won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. It's unclear if he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training in February.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance

Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw

Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot

Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Ross Chastain pulls off unreal wall ride in final corner at Martinsville to make the Championship 4

With one of the most spectacular last lap moves in the history of NASCAR and one of the most unbelievable highlights ever seen in a stock car race, Ross Chastain made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR playoffs by putting his foot to the floorboard and riding the outside wall the entire length of the final corner at Martinsville Speedway, passing five cars and playoff rival Denny Hamlin to advance to the championship round by just one point.
CBS Sports

Giants' Ben Bredeson: Lands on IR with knee injury

The Giants placed Bredeson (knee) on their injured reserve list Saturday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Bredeson will now be forced to miss at least four weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered Week 7 at Jacksonville. Rookie third-rounder Joshua Ezeudu will likely step in as the Giants' starting left guard until Bredeson is ready to play again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss

Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8

Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

