CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Rare call by home-plate umpire helps Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
ESPN
Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead
HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled the right strings in masterful Game 1 win
HOUSTON - The Philadelphia Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the 2022 World Series against the heavily favored Houston Astros. They prevailed 6-5 in Game 1, despite the Astros taking a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. A big reason the Phillies won this ballgame was the work of first-year manager Rob Thomson.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros' Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
CBS Sports
Framber Valdez, unsung ace of the World Series, puts the Astros on his back in Game 2
HOUSTON - The 2022 World Series features multiple aces. Regardless of one's definition -- your mileage may vary, but I generally believe an ace means a No. 1 starter and with 30 teams it's a top-30 pitcher -- Justin Verlander is absolutely an ace. He's likely to win the 2022 Cy Young. On the Phillies side, we've spent a lot of time, rightfully, discussing their pair of aces in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
CBS Sports
World Series weather forecast: Phillies-Astros Game 3 could be impacted by rain at Citizens Bank Park
The 2022 World Series is scheduled to resume with Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Philadelphia. The two clubs split Games 1 and 2 at Houston's Minute Maid Park and now the series, which has become a best-of-five, shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Here's how to watch Game 3.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
Astros even up World Series with convincing Game 2 win over Phillies
Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston's lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies odds, line: 2022 World Series Game 3 picks, predictions from proven model on 20-13 roll
The 2022 World Series is tied 1-1 after the Philadelphia Phillies earned the split on the road against the Houston Astros. The Fall Classic 2022 continues on Monday with Game 3 in Philadelphia, and the teams will go a little deeper in their rotations as they try to swing the series in their favor. Philadelphia will turn to Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 1.69 ERA in the playoffs), while Houston hands the ball to Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 2.45 ERA).
