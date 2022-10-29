Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball survives UC Davis in five sets, Coach Ah Mow gets 100th win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team clawed their way back to beat UC Davis in five sets Saturday night in California. The Wahine downed the Aggies 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 15-9 to improve to 14-6 overall on the season, maintaining their first place spot in the Big West Conference.
Mililani High School to host HHSAA football championships
John Kauinana Stadium will be the site of Hawaii's football state championships in 2022.
scoringlive.com
Punahou topples Saint Louis to claim first ILH championship since 2014
KALIHI — With Election Day on the horizon, Punahou completed a long-awaited transition of power in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu Saturday night. John-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns to help the Buffanblu claim their first ILH title since 2014 with their 24-8 win over reigning seven-time champ Saint Louis before a crowd of about 1,500 fans at Farrington's Edward ‘Skippa' Diaz Stadium.
scoringlive.com
Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title
MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
KHON2
Roads opened after downed electrical lines in Haiku area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui officials reported that downed electrical lines in the Haiku area prompted a road closure on Sunday, Oct. 30 afternoon. All traffic was closed at the intersections of Kaupakalua Road and Maluaina Place. The roads have since been reopened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four Rainbow Wahine earn All-Big West Soccer honors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the completion of their 2022 season, four University of Hawaii women’s soccer players earned postseason honors from the Big West Conference. The four recognized were headlined by Eliza Ammendolia who earned a spot on the All-Big West First team — her third All-big west nod...
scoringlive.com
Red Raiders hold Trojans scoreless, to run away with their 29th OIA championship
KALIHI — Different stakes, same story. Just as it did two weeks prior, No. 1 Kahuku followed the lead of its defense and special teams units Friday to claim its 29th league championship with a 35-0 win over No. 3 Mililani on a soggy night at Farrington's Edward 'Skippa' Diaz Stadium.
Partial landslide on Maui closes parts of Hana Highway
A road closure on Hana Highway has been reported in the Wailuaiki Area near mile marker 21.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
College Football News
Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Trade winds, brief trade showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring brief showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, scattered windward and mauka rain with trade winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lows 69 to 74.
