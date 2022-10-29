ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scoringlive.com

Punahou topples Saint Louis to claim first ILH championship since 2014

KALIHI — With Election Day on the horizon, Punahou completed a long-awaited transition of power in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu Saturday night. John-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns to help the Buffanblu claim their first ILH title since 2014 with their 24-8 win over reigning seven-time champ Saint Louis before a crowd of about 1,500 fans at Farrington's Edward ‘Skippa' Diaz Stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Iolani sweeps KS-Hawaii to win fourth overall state title

MANOA—A dominant tournament run is rewarded with a koa trophy. Top-ranked and top-seeded Iolani swept No. 7 and third seed Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 to win their fourth overall New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championship at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Roads opened after downed electrical lines in Haiku area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui officials reported that downed electrical lines in the Haiku area prompted a road closure on Sunday, Oct. 30 afternoon. All traffic was closed at the intersections of Kaupakalua Road and Maluaina Place. The roads have since been reopened.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four Rainbow Wahine earn All-Big West Soccer honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the completion of their 2022 season, four University of Hawaii women’s soccer players earned postseason honors from the Big West Conference. The four recognized were headlined by Eliza Ammendolia who earned a spot on the All-Big West First team — her third All-big west nod...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
College Football News

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI. Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews on Maui manage to shrink island's largest infestation of fire ants

‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Trade winds, brief trade showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring brief showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, scattered windward and mauka rain with trade winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lows 69 to 74.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy